St. Louis Weather Is Going To Be Hot AF Next Week

Next week is looking HOT! We'll be challenging record highs 📈early in the week with moderate humidity making it feel even hotter. And it's looking increasingly likely that this heat will stick around for a while, too... #stlwx #mowx #ilwx pic.twitter.com/pJYA23IYSP — NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) June 10, 2022

While it won't hit until next week, intense heat is on the way. Right now we have Tuesday pegged for the upper 90s. It's still too far out to be confident in how long the pattern will last, but there is potential for several days above 95 and perhaps upper 90s next week. pic.twitter.com/KPZ018cb3i — Steve Templeton (@SteveTempleton) June 8, 2022

Wet roads this morning. A few storms this evening. The weekend looks dry and it will be heating up with intense heat on the way next week. #N4TM #stlwx #KMOV pic.twitter.com/AzN2ChCnf5 — Kent Ehrhardt (@KentEhrhardt) June 10, 2022

