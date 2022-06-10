Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

St. Louis Weather Is Going To Be Hot AF Next Week

By on Fri, Jun 10, 2022 at 9:53 am



We might set some new records for heat next week in St. Louis.

Current forecasts show that our temperatures might be at or near 100 degrees on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of the coming week.

Local meteorologists have been warning us for a while that we’ll need to give our air conditioners a workout and bring our animals inside next week, but now we see the full scope of it.

A couple of days ago meteorologist Steve Templeton warned that “intense heat” was on the way:


His fellow KMOV weatherman Kent Ehrhardt echoed that “intense heat” warning just this morning on Twitter:


And now the National Weather Service in St. Louis is saying that we’ll be “challenging record highs early in the week with moderate humidity making it feel even hotter.”

This is dangerous, scary heat and it can cause people health issues after just minutes of exposure. We’ll all need to keep an eye on our kids and our elderly during these days to make sure they aren’t getting overheated.

We’ll keep you updated about any new cooling centers that pop up in the area, but for now you can find an interactive map of available cooling centers in St. Louis and across the state at the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services website where you can also find information about heat-related illnesses (like heat stroke) and learn tips for prevention.

About The Author

Jaime Lees

Jaime Lees

Jaime Lees is a digital content editor for the Riverfront Times.
