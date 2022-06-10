St. Louis Weather Is Going To Be Hot AF Next Week

Next week is looking HOT! We'll be challenging record highs 📈early in the week with moderate humidity making it feel even hotter. And it's looking increasingly likely that this heat will stick around for a while, too... #stlwx #mowx #ilwx pic.twitter.com/pJYA23IYSP— NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) June 10, 2022
We might set some new records for heat next week in St. Louis.
Current forecasts show that our temperatures might be at or near 100 degrees on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of the coming week.
Local meteorologists have been warning us for a while that we’ll need to give our air conditioners a workout and bring our animals inside next week, but now we see the full scope of it.
A couple of days ago meteorologist Steve Templeton warned that “intense heat” was on the way:
While it won't hit until next week, intense heat is on the way. Right now we have Tuesday pegged for the upper 90s. It's still too far out to be confident in how long the pattern will last, but there is potential for several days above 95 and perhaps upper 90s next week. pic.twitter.com/KPZ018cb3i— Steve Templeton (@SteveTempleton) June 8, 2022
His fellow KMOV weatherman Kent Ehrhardt echoed that “intense heat” warning just this morning on Twitter:
Wet roads this morning. A few storms this evening. The weekend looks dry and it will be heating up with intense heat on the way next week. #N4TM #stlwx #KMOV pic.twitter.com/AzN2ChCnf5— Kent Ehrhardt (@KentEhrhardt) June 10, 2022
And now the National Weather Service in St. Louis is saying that we’ll be “challenging record highs early in the week with moderate humidity making it feel even hotter.”
This is dangerous, scary heat and it can cause people health issues after just minutes of exposure. We’ll all need to keep an eye on our kids and our elderly during these days to make sure they aren’t getting overheated.
We’ll keep you updated about any new cooling centers that pop up in the area, but for now you can find an interactive map of available cooling centers in St. Louis and across the state at the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services website where you can also find information about heat-related illnesses (like heat stroke) and learn tips for prevention.