St. Louis Weather Is Going To Be Hot as Hell All Weekend

Not only is is it going to be roasting all day, it’s going to be hot all night, too

By on Fri, Jul 22, 2022 at 9:00 am

If you had outdoor plans for this weekend, you might want to reconsider.

The latest local weather reports are saying that the St. Louis area will be dealing with excessive heat all weekend, with heat index values reaching up to 110 degrees today and tomorrow. Sunday might be just as hot, too, but local meteorologists aren’t quite sure yet what the day will bring.


The National Weather Service in St. Louis says that a Heat Advisory is in effect for our area from noon today through Saturday. Weather.gov says that a heat advisory is generally issued when “when the maximum heat index temperature is expected to be 100 degrees or higher for at least two days, and night time air temperatures will not drop below 75 degrees.”

So not only is is it going to be roasting all day, it’s going to be hot all damn night, too.

If your overworked HVAC or your dinky window units and fans aren’t cutting it, there are plenty of cooling centers open this weekend to help you cool down and stay safe.

Authorities recommend staying indoors if you can this weekend, as people (and pets) can be overcome quickly in heat this severe. Visit the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services website for more information on how to prevent heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

