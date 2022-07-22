St. Louis Weather Is Going To Be Hot as Hell All Weekend

🌡️Hot Weekend Ahead! 🌡️ A Heat Advisory is in effect for the forecast area from noon Friday through Saturday. Heat index values will push near or exceed 105°F across much of the area Friday and Saturday, peaking on Saturday. #mowx #ilwx #stlwx #midmowx pic.twitter.com/uy8xmCbQcY

Friday & Saturday are Weather Alert Days due to the intense heat. Highs from 100 to 103. Heat Index 105 to 110. Sunday may be added as an Alert Day, but for now there's uncertainty on how a front, clouds and a small rain chance may keep it cooler than expected pic.twitter.com/8xtWL5UxxZ