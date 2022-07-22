St. Louis Weather Is Going To Be Hot as Hell All Weekend

If you had outdoor plans for this weekend, you might want to reconsider.
🌡️Hot Weekend Ahead! 🌡️— NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) July 21, 2022
A Heat Advisory is in effect for the forecast area from noon Friday through Saturday. Heat index values will push near or exceed 105°F across much of the area Friday and Saturday, peaking on Saturday.#mowx #ilwx #stlwx #midmowx pic.twitter.com/uy8xmCbQcY
The latest local weather reports are saying that the St. Louis area will be dealing with excessive heat all weekend, with heat index values reaching up to 110 degrees today and tomorrow. Sunday might be just as hot, too, but local meteorologists aren’t quite sure yet what the day will bring.
Friday & Saturday are Weather Alert Days due to the intense heat. Highs from 100 to 103. Heat Index 105 to 110. Sunday may be added as an Alert Day, but for now there's uncertainty on how a front, clouds and a small rain chance may keep it cooler than expected pic.twitter.com/8xtWL5UxxZ— Steve Templeton (@SteveTempleton) July 21, 2022
The National Weather Service in St. Louis says that a Heat Advisory is in effect for our area from noon today through Saturday. Weather.gov says that a heat advisory is generally issued when “when the maximum heat index temperature is expected to be 100 degrees or higher for at least two days, and night time air temperatures will not drop below 75 degrees.”
So not only is is it going to be roasting all day, it’s going to be hot all damn night, too.
If your overworked HVAC or your dinky window units and fans aren’t cutting it, there are plenty of cooling centers open this weekend to help you cool down and stay safe.
Authorities recommend staying indoors if you can this weekend, as people (and pets) can be overcome quickly in heat this severe. Visit the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services website for more information on how to prevent heat stroke or heat exhaustion.