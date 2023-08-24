St. Louis Weather Is Headed Back to the 70s

click to enlarge Micah Usher Tawaine Noah shows how to handle a heat wave.

Parting is such sweet sorrow, but we must sadly announce that the National Weather Service has confirmed that this heat dome will come to an end. The steamy heat that's gripped St. Louis will finally die down on Saturday, with temperatures turning rather pleasant by the end of the weekend. (Do you remember the 70s? We are about to feel them again.)

The heat dome first arrived last weekend, announcing itself with a major spike in both temperature and humidity last Sunday. Since then, daily highs have held steady in the mid- to upper 90s, but the high humidity has often made the air feel as if it were well into the 100s.



Today, the temperature will peak just under the triple digit threshold. But tomorrow, that heat dome is going out with a bang, pushing temperatures up to 101 degrees, though of course it will feel much, much hotter.



Saturday will be merely warm, rather than existentially hot. And by Sunday, we'll be back down to the high 70s, which is a marked difference from where we were last Sunday when the heat index hit 115 degrees, for only the 15th time in recorded history in the city, according to the National Weather Service.