St. Louis Weather Is Headed Back to the 70s

If you can make it to Sunday, the end of this godawful heat dome is in sight

By on Thu, Aug 24, 2023 at 9:43 am

click to enlarge Tawaine Noah shows how to handle a heat wave. - Micah Usher
Micah Usher
Tawaine Noah shows how to handle a heat wave.
Parting is such sweet sorrow, but we must sadly announce that the National Weather Service has confirmed that this heat dome will come to an end. The steamy heat that's gripped St. Louis will finally die down on Saturday, with temperatures turning rather pleasant by the end of the weekend. (Do you remember the 70s? We are about to feel them again.)

The heat dome first arrived last weekend, announcing itself with a major spike in both temperature and humidity last Sunday. Since then, daily highs have held steady in the mid- to upper 90s, but the high humidity has often made the air feel as if it were well into the 100s.

Today, the temperature will peak just under the triple digit threshold. But tomorrow, that heat dome is going out with a bang, pushing temperatures up to 101 degrees, though of course it will feel much, much hotter.

Saturday will be merely warm, rather than existentially hot. And by Sunday, we'll be back down to the high 70s, which is a marked difference from where we were last Sunday when the heat index hit 115 degrees, for only the 15th time in recorded history in the city, according to the National Weather Service.

So, you have two more days to singe your hands on the steering wheel, or get up at 4 a.m. if you want to run outside, or seek relief from the heat down in your gross unfinished basement only to find that it too is somehow steamy. Make those hot memories while you can.

If you want to take an after-work walk, make it four blocks and then realize that even if you turn around now, you might not make it back alive — you're going to want to schedule that for Friday afternoon at the latest.  Same goes for planning another afternoon where you're stuck stuck in the house listening to the kids scream at each other after all their sports practices getting canceled.

If you want to add a dimension of psychological angst to the physical agony brought on by the heat, we suggest doing any of the above while listening to the audio book of The Heat Will Kill You First: Life and Death on a Scorched Planet by Jeff Goodell. That's the real Heat Wave 2023 chef's kiss. Doomsday is closing in; the Scientific American reported a few weeks ago that July was the "hottest month ever recorded on Earth — and likely the hottest in about 120,000 years."

So, yes, by Sunday we'll have temperatures  in the upper 70s and 80s. But worry not. If Goodell is even a little bit right, we won't have to wait too long for the next dome to set up shop in St. Louis.  The heat may be dissipating, but it will be back. And next time, it could be even worse.

Jeff Gray has received help from EnergyCare to winterize his home and pay for new air conditioning units.

Extreme Heat Is Coming for St. Louis. Are We Doing Enough to Prepare?: Climate change could only increase the urban heat island affect raising temperatures in St. Louis


