St. Louis Weather Is Headed Back to the 70s

The heat dome first arrived last weekend, announcing itself with a major spike in both temperature and humidity last Sunday. Since then, daily highs have held steady in the mid- to upper 90s, but the high humidity has often made the air feel as if it were well into the 100s.
Today, the temperature will peak just under the triple digit threshold. But tomorrow, that heat dome is going out with a bang, pushing temperatures up to 101 degrees, though of course it will feel much, much hotter.
Saturday will be merely warm, rather than existentially hot. And by Sunday, we'll be back down to the high 70s, which is a marked difference from where we were last Sunday when the heat index hit 115 degrees, for only the 15th time in recorded history in the city, according to the National Weather Service.
If you want to take an after-work walk, make it four blocks and then realize that even if you turn around now, you might not make it back alive — you're going to want to schedule that for Friday afternoon at the latest. Same goes for planning another afternoon where you're stuck stuck in the house listening to the kids scream at each other after all their sports practices getting canceled.
If you want to add a dimension of psychological angst to the physical agony brought on by the heat, we suggest doing any of the above while listening to the audio book of The Heat Will Kill You First: Life and Death on a Scorched Planet by Jeff Goodell. That's the real Heat Wave 2023 chef's kiss. Doomsday is closing in; the Scientific American reported a few weeks ago that July was the "hottest month ever recorded on Earth — and likely the hottest in about 120,000 years."
So, yes, by Sunday we'll have temperatures in the upper 70s and 80s. But worry not. If Goodell is even a little bit right, we won't have to wait too long for the next dome to set up shop in St. Louis. The heat may be dissipating, but it will be back. And next time, it could be even worse.
