St. Louis Weather Turning Hot Again This Week (Yes, Really)

Warming trend each day this week and it continues into next week. This is the Sept. 18th-22nd outlook from the Climate Prediction Center, strongly favoring warmer than normal conditions. pic.twitter.com/8r3lgAPV6b — Steve Templeton (@SteveTempleton) September 12, 2022

Our early taste of Autumn will soon be a memory: above-normal temperatures are forecast across the region for the latter half of the week.



Temperatures top out in the upper 80s/low 90s this weekend and linger at those levels into early next week. #MOwx #ILwx #STLwx #MidMOwx pic.twitter.com/izrUENZHfS — NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) September 13, 2022

Enjoy Tuesday! It'll at least be near normal. Beyond that, the 80s return in full force with some spots over central MO pushing near 90 degrees by Friday. #stlwx #mowx #ilwx pic.twitter.com/t1zxS8tf8l — NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) September 13, 2022

Put away your pumpkin spice lattes, it’s still summer in St. Louis.Cooler temperatures have had us dreaming of cozy sweaters and crunching leaves, but St. Louis summer isn’t done with us quite yet.It’s still summer by the calendar (it doesn’t end until September 22), but it’s also still summer in the forecast, too. We’ve all been enjoying a late baseball season accompanied by cool breezes here in St. Louis recently, but we’ll be back to sweating in just a few days.The National Weather Service in St. Louis says that high temperatures will rise all week, reaching 90 degrees by Friday and staying high through the weekend.Current forecasts show temperatures all the way up to 92 next Monday and Tuesday before they start to fall again mid-week.So if you want to get in one last swim or one last trip to the splash pad in, plan your weekend appropriately, summer lovers.