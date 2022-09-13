Vote Today for Best Of St. Louis 2022

St. Louis Weather Turning Hot Again This Week (Yes, Really)

Forecasts show temperatures reaching the 90s this weekend

By on Tue, Sep 13, 2022 at 1:44 pm

Put away your pumpkin spice lattes, it’s still summer in St. Louis.

Cooler temperatures have had us dreaming of cozy sweaters and crunching leaves, but St. Louis summer isn’t done with us quite yet.

It’s still summer by the calendar (it doesn’t end until September 22), but it’s also still summer in the forecast, too. We’ve all been enjoying a late baseball season accompanied by cool breezes here in St. Louis recently, but we’ll be back to sweating in just a few days.


The National Weather Service in St. Louis says that high temperatures will rise all week, reaching 90 degrees by Friday and staying high through the weekend.

Current forecasts show temperatures all the way up to 92 next Monday and Tuesday before they start to fall again mid-week.

So if you want to get in one last swim or one last trip to the splash pad in, plan your weekend appropriately, summer lovers.


News Slideshows

@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]
Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]
Deer Creek near Russell Avenue

'Extreme and Dangerous' Flash Flooding Pounds St. Louis [PHOTOS + VIDEO]
Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Twitter Roasts Him [PHOTOS]

Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Gets Roasted on Twitter [PHOTOS]

