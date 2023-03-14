St. Louis Weekly What the Heck?!: South 8th and Market Streets

Date of sighting: February 27
Location: South Eighth Street and Market Street
Who knocked the box over: We don't know, but the Post-Dispatch building isn't far away ... just sayin'.
Who really knocked it over: an online troll, as part of his resolution to spend less time on his phone
Who really, really knocked it over: the wind
What happened half a second after this photo was taken: The light went from yellow to red, and a car blew through the intersection.Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter