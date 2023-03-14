St. Louis Weekly What the Heck?!: South 8th and Market Streets

click to enlarge RYAN KRULL An RFT box was tipped over, and we wanted to get to the bottom of what happened.

Date of sighting: February 27



Location: South Eighth Street and Market Street

Who knocked the box over: We don't know, but the Post-Dispatch building isn't far away ... just sayin'.

Who really knocked it over: an online troll, as part of his resolution to spend less time on his phone

Who really, really knocked it over: the wind

What happened half a second after this photo was taken: The light went from yellow to red, and a car blew through the intersection.