St. Louis Weekly What the Heck?!: South 8th and Market Streets

An ongoing investigation into the oddball sights we see around St. Louis

By on Tue, Mar 14, 2023 at 9:05 am

click to enlarge An RFT box was tipped over, and we wanted to get to the bottom of what happened.
RYAN KRULL
An RFT box was tipped over, and we wanted to get to the bottom of what happened.

Date of sighting: February 27

Location: South Eighth Street and Market Street

Who knocked the box over: We don't know, but the Post-Dispatch building isn't far away ... just sayin'.

Who really knocked it over: an online troll, as part of his resolution to spend less time on his phone

Who really, really knocked it over: the wind

What happened half a second after this photo was taken: The light went from yellow to red, and a car blew through the intersection.

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
