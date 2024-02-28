St. Louis Weighs Fencing and Lighting Rules for Paid Parking Lots — Again

click to enlarge RYAN KRULL Fun fact: this parking lot in Downtown West is the birthplace of poet T.S. Eliot.

A bill making its way through the St. Louis Board of Aldermen would require the owners of paid parking lots in the city to add security features with the goal of preventing vehicle break-ins.

Board Bill 44 would require all paid surface parking lots to put up fencing around the lot, control entry/exit either by a secured paid gate or by an attendant, add security lighting and more. Lots that don’t charge for parking or attached to a business such as a restaurant are exempt.

Ward 14 Alderman Rasheen Aldridge, the sponsor of the bill, said during a Housing, Urban Development and Zoning Committee Meeting the goal of the legislation is to put security measures in place that would prevent cars “jumping” the lots and causing accidents, and to prevent vehicle vandalization and break-ins.

“As we try to get a handle on public safety and crime I think this is just another tool that will be able to deter crime,” Aldridge said. “It isn’t going to stop it completely but in the downtown area I think this would be something with these surface parking lots that can just be helpful to ensure that bad actors aren’t utilizing these surface parking lots in a negative way.”

This isn’t the first time these measures have been introduced before the board. In September 2022 Board Bill 80 proposed similar security measures but was killed in committee the following February, RFT previously reported. In May 2023, 30 cars were broken into during a game outside Busch Stadium.

The Cardinals previously drew heat for opposing some details of the bill, though the team has insisted that it supported the overall concept, and just wanted security monitoring to be an option instead of mandatory on-site security. (Another concern, a team spokesman told the RFT in 2023, was that the security requirements should be extended to parking garages as well.) In its present form, Aldridge’s bill requires neither on-site security nor security monitoring for lots with automated payment options — although in a committee hearing, he suggested security cameras are a big part of the plan.

“One of the key things that I think is important that was added to this piece of legislation that was not in a previous one is [it] allows security cameras that would be required on every parking lot,” he said, “not at just the entrance of the parking lot but also focused on each vehicle.”

Michael Whittle, senior vice president and general counsel for the Cardinals, spoke in favor of the bill’s passage at its most recent committee hearing.

“For the Cardinals public safety generally, and fan safety specifically, is of the utmost importance to us,” Whittle said.

Overall, the bill would require paid surface parking lots to:

-Have a perimeter fence extending along abutting public streets/alleys between every vehicle entry/exit and pedestrian ingress/egress opening.

-Ensure entry and exit by vehicles would only be possible when an attendant on duty allows entry or exit, or by means of a secured gate that is part of an automated payment system.

-No surface parking lot could operate outside of hours of operation approved by the Building Commissioner.

-Lots must have signage specifying the hours of operation

-They must have an attendant on duty during its operating hours, unless the gate is secured by an automatic payment system.

-The surfaces of the lot must be free of potholes, large cracks and standing water. And, trash and debris must be removed and maintained.

The bill would also require up-to-date permits for the lots and calls for annual inspections.

The bill passed out of committee on Tuesday, February 27, with a “do pass” recommendation and will be heard before the full Board of Aldermen.