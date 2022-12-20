St. Louis Will Definitely Freeze Its Ass Off This Weekend

We're in for low temps and maybe some blizzard-like low visibility

By on Tue, Dec 20, 2022 at 1:23 pm

click to enlarge All wind and no chill makes Jack a something, something...
Screen Grab from The Shinning
It's official, it's going to get way too cold in St. Louis this holiday weekend.

This morning, the City of St. Louis issued an alert stating that winter storm and wind chill watches will be in effect starting Thursday at 6 p.m.

The alert warns that we could see between 1 and 3 inches of snow (or maybe even more) and starting Friday have wind gusts as high as 50 mph.

The warning also cites possible "dangerously cold wind chills" as low as -30 degrees. Temperatures like these can cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

KSDK meteorologist Scott Connell's forecast says that on Thursday we will see rain turning into snow, which will be followed by bitter winds and arctic cold on Friday and Saturday respectively.
The National Weather Service's tweet about this week's forecast in St. Louis included information about a "ground blizzard," which is when blizzard-like conditions are created not by snow falling from the sky but by high winds pushing around snow already on the ground.

The National Weather Service said that "While we are currently not forecasting blizzard criteria, gusty winds and heavy snowfall will cause brief periods of low visibility."

The United Way and the city have lists of warming centers available in the area for anyone who needs resources.

Also, we shouldn't have to say this, but bring your dog—and any other pets—inside.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

Tags:

Riverfront Times

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
