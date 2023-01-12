St. Louis Will Not Make It Rain NFL Money (Yet)

City and county to invest $449M Rams settlement

By on Thu, Jan 12, 2023 at 3:35 pm

Stan Kroenke - Peter Powell/EPA/Newscom
Peter Powell/EPA/Newscom
Stan Kroenke

Leaders in both St. Louis city and County announced today that they would be investing the historic settlement money they won after the Rams relocation debacle, so that the pile of money will get bigger as the region continues to not know what to do with it.

Mayor Tishaura Jones announced today that the city would be investing $280 million with the Missouri Securities Investment Program. A portion of the settlement money — $30 million — heads to the Board of Aldermen for appropriation before June 30, 2023. Jones also said in the release that following the election of the new Board of Aldermen later this year, the city will aim to have conversations with residents about how the money should be spent.

“Developing a community-driven plan to use Rams settlement funds will take time, but our investment will accrue interest and grow as we work together to do so," Jones said in a statement.

There are no time restrictions on when they city must spend the funds.

Shortly after Jones' announcement, leadership in St. Louis County issued a similar statement, saying that they'd be putting $169 million of their NFL windfall into Treasury bonds.

The statement said that the county treasurer is "working with brokers to get the best return on investment."

County Executive Sam Page said that while the pot of money grows, the county can have "thoughtful conversations ... on the best way to use the funds."

Worst case scenario, the longer those thoughtful conversations go around in circles, the bigger the amount of money being argued over gets.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Riverfront Times

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
Read More about Ryan Krull
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Missouri Republicans Have Found Their Post-Roe Enemy: Cardigans

By Rosalind Early

The Missouri legislature discussed the dress code today.

Mizzou Will Not Punish Student Over Viral Racist Comment

By Monica Obradovic

Mizzou Will Not Punish Student Over Viral Racist Comment

Police Discover Corpse in Firepit While Searching for Missing MU Student

By Ryan Krull

Booking photo of Emma Adams.

Imo's QR Code Made of Pizza Is Peak Pandemic Dining

By Benjamin Simon

Imo's pizza sliced into a box-like shape against a red background that creates a QR code.

Also in News

Police Discover Corpse in Firepit While Searching for Missing MU Student

By Ryan Krull

Booking photo of Emma Adams.

Mizzou Will Not Punish Student Over Viral Racist Comment

By Monica Obradovic

Mizzou Will Not Punish Student Over Viral Racist Comment

Missouri Supreme Court Strikes Down $5.2M GEICO Car Sex Ruling

By Sarah Fenske

Not the actual car used to win, and then lose, a $5.2 million award from GEICO.

Kunce Campaign Teases Record-Breaking Fundraising Numbers

By Ryan Krull

Photo of Lucas Kunce.
More

Digital Issue

January 11, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us