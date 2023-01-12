St. Louis Will Not Make It Rain NFL Money (Yet)

Peter Powell/EPA/Newscom Stan Kroenke

Leaders in both St. Louis city and County announced today that they would be investing the historic settlement money they won after the Rams relocation debacle, so that the pile of money will get bigger as the region continues to not know what to do with it.Mayor Tishaura Jones announced today that the city would be investing $280 million with the Missouri Securities Investment Program. A portion of the settlement money — $30 million — heads to the Board of Aldermen for appropriation before June 30, 2023. Jones also said in the release that following the election of the new Board of Aldermen later this year, the city will aim to have conversations with residents about how the money should be spent.“Developing a community-driven plan to use Rams settlement funds will take time, but our investment will accrue interest and grow as we work together to do so," Jones said in a statement.There are no time restrictions on when they city must spend the funds.Shortly after Jones' announcement, leadership in St. Louis County issued a similar statement, saying that they'd be putting $169 million of their NFL windfall into Treasury bonds.The statement said that the county treasurer is "working with brokers to get the best return on investment."County Executive Sam Page said that while the pot of money grows, the county can have "thoughtful conversations ... on the best way to use the funds."Worst case scenario, the longer those thoughtful conversations go around in circles, the bigger the amount of money being argued over gets.