St. Louis Woman Charged With Assault of Imo’s Employee

click to enlarge Nina Girlado The incident took place at the Imo's location in the Central West End.

A St. Louis woman was charged Wednesday for allegedly throwing a credit card machine at an Imo’s Pizza employee after demanding a refund, according to police.

Evelyn Williams, 30, now faces charges of assault, armed criminal action and second-degree property damage over the incident which occurred on April 30.

Upon arrival to the Imo’s on Forest Park Avenue, the police noted a bleeding laceration on the victim’s face, and the victim reported experiencing a seizure as a result of the alleged assault. The incident was captured on Imo’s surveillance video, according to the victim.

Williams said she lives in the apartment complex next door. Police described the defendant’s appearance to the apartment’s security officer, who identified Williams as a resident and said she was in the lobby around the time of the assault.

When shown a photographic lineup, the victim identified Williams as the individual that assaulted her.



