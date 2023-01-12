St. Louis Woman Gets 3 Years for Hitting SLU Student with Stolen SUV

Aldina Sakanovic, 25, was fleeing police when she collided with the undergrad

By on Thu, Jan 12, 2023 at 1:56 pm

click to enlarge Aldina Sakanovic booking photo.
SLMPD
Aldina Sakanovic booking photo.

A St. Louis County woman was sentenced to three years in prison today after striking a Saint Louis University student with a stolen SUV in 2019.

Aldina Sakanovic was fleeing police in a stolen Nissan Pathfinder when she ran a red light and hit 20-year-old Stephanie Grant, a biomedical engineering student, near the intersection at South Grand Boulevard and Laclede Avenue.

At her trial in November, a jury found Sakanovic guilty of second-degree-assault, armed criminal action and resisting arrest.

She was acquitted on charges of leaving the scene of an accident.

At the time of the accident, Grant, who had been walking home told the SLU student newspaper that her injuries included broken bones in her legs and back, as well as injuries to her nose and eye socket.

“While these were significant injuries, it could have been far worse, and I am so grateful that all I have is some broken bones,” she said.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Riverfront Times

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
Read More about Ryan Krull
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Missouri Republicans Have Found Their Post-Roe Enemy: Cardigans

By Rosalind Early

The Missouri legislature discussed the dress code today.

Mizzou Will Not Punish Student Over Viral Racist Comment

By Monica Obradovic

Mizzou Will Not Punish Student Over Viral Racist Comment

Imo's QR Code Made of Pizza Is Peak Pandemic Dining

By Benjamin Simon

Imo's pizza sliced into a box-like shape against a red background that creates a QR code.

Missouri's Gun Laws Enabled the CVPA Shooting. Can the Tragedy Lead to Change?

By Monica Obradovic

A shooting at a south city high school in October killed a student and teacher. Now some Missouri lawmakers are pushing for new gun regulations to prevent further tragedy.

Also in News

Police Discover Corpse in Firepit While Searching for Missing MU Student

By Ryan Krull

Booking photo of Emma Adams.

Mizzou Will Not Punish Student Over Viral Racist Comment

By Monica Obradovic

Mizzou Will Not Punish Student Over Viral Racist Comment

Missouri Supreme Court Strikes Down $5.2M GEICO Car Sex Ruling

By Sarah Fenske

Not the actual car used to win, and then lose, a $5.2 million award from GEICO.

Kunce Campaign Teases Record-Breaking Fundraising Numbers

By Ryan Krull

Photo of Lucas Kunce.
More

Digital Issue

January 11, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us