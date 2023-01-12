St. Louis Woman Gets 3 Years for Hitting SLU Student with Stolen SUV

click to enlarge
SLMPD
Aldina Sakanovic booking photo.
A St. Louis County woman was sentenced to three years in prison today after striking a Saint Louis University student with a stolen SUV in 2019.
Aldina Sakanovic was fleeing police in a stolen Nissan Pathfinder when she ran a red light and hit 20-year-old Stephanie Grant, a biomedical engineering student, near the intersection at South Grand Boulevard and Laclede Avenue.
At her trial in November, a jury found Sakanovic guilty of second-degree-assault, armed criminal action and resisting arrest.
She was acquitted on charges of leaving the scene of an accident.
At the time of the accident, Grant, who had been walking home told the SLU student newspaper
that her injuries included broken bones in her legs and back, as well as injuries to her nose and eye socket.
“While these were significant injuries, it could have been far worse, and I am so grateful that all I have is some broken bones,” she said.
