St. Louis Workhouse Could Be a Museum, Go-Kart Track or Animal Shelter

The "Reenvisioning the Workhouse" committee has identified 8 options for the former city jail

By on Mon, Aug 14, 2023 at 12:22 pm

click to enlarge The Workhouse, officially the Medium Security Institution, which shuttered last year.
DANNY WICENTOWSKI
The Workhouse, officially the Medium Security Institution, which shuttered last year.

The City of St. Louis announced today that they are one step closer to figuring out what to do with the 23 acres in north city that were once home to the jail called the Workhouse.

The facility closed last year after a prolonged campaign by activists, who called conditions there "hellish."  After the facility closed, the city put in place a steering committee called Reenvisioning the Workhouse to solicit community feedback and decide how the space could be best used going forward.

After receiving more than 700 ideas from St. Louisans, the mayor's office announced today that the committee has narrowed the future use of the land to eight broad categories:

  • Industrial

  • Renewable Energy

  • Prairie or Nature Site

  • Motor Sports, Go-carts, and other Recreation

  • Animal Shelter or Control

  • Memorial / Museum

  • Demolish and Leave Empty

  • Land Returned to Native Tribes

A post to the Reenvisioning the Workhouse website adds that a number of potential uses have been ruled out due to the location's isolation from residential neighborhoods and the likely presence of contaminants in the soil due to the industrial area surrounding  the site. For those reasons, the acreage is ill-suited for affordable housing, healthcare or job training facilities or urban agriculture. The committee also said that the site is unlikely to end up hosting any functions related to law enforcement, like a dispatch center.

In a statement today, the mayor's office said that what comes next is the "final phase of public engagement" in which the city is asking residents to weigh in on the above categories.

“Any use of a reimagined workhouse site should be forward-thinking and visionary, but practical to address standing needs in our city,” Mayor Tishaura O. Jones said as part of that statement.

A source familiar with the committee's work says that a report from the committee is expected later this year with a final decision reached by 2024.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

