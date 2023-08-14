St. Louis Workhouse Could Be a Museum, Go-Kart Track or Animal Shelter

The City of St. Louis announced today that they are one step closer to figuring out what to do with the 23 acres in north city that were once home to the jail called the Workhouse.
The facility closed last year after a prolonged campaign by activists, who called conditions there "hellish." After the facility closed, the city put in place a steering committee called Reenvisioning the Workhouse to solicit community feedback and decide how the space could be best used going forward.
After receiving more than 700 ideas from St. Louisans, the mayor's office announced today that the committee has narrowed the future use of the land to eight broad categories:
Industrial
Renewable Energy
Prairie or Nature Site
Motor Sports, Go-carts, and other Recreation
Animal Shelter or Control
Memorial / Museum
Demolish and Leave Empty
Land Returned to Native Tribes
In a statement today, the mayor's office said that what comes next is the "final phase of public engagement" in which the city is asking residents to weigh in on the above categories.
“Any use of a reimagined workhouse site should be forward-thinking and visionary, but practical to address standing needs in our city,” Mayor Tishaura O. Jones said as part of that statement.
A source familiar with the committee's work says that a report from the committee is expected later this year with a final decision reached by 2024.
