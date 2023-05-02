St. Louis' Young Shooting Victims Are Overwhelmingly Kids Caught in Crossfire

As the number of children who fall victim to gun violence rises, a study conducted by the University of Missouri School of Medicine in St. Louis city shows that the vast majority of such shootings occur outdoors, and the shooter's motivation is entirely unknown.
Mary Bernardin, assistant professor of clinical emergency medicine and pediatric emergency medicine at the University of Missouri, says that this finding is important because the motivation behind pediatric shootings was not previously well understood.
“Prior research has often described pediatric firearms victims as victims of assault between people who are known to each other, which implies fault on the part of the victim,” Bernardin said in a statement.
In 2020, gun violence surpassed vehicle accidents as the leading cause of child deaths. The Post-Dispatch reported earlier this year that in 2022, 120 children were shot in the metro region, 26 of whom perished.
Bernardin and her team of researchers studied cases of young people, ages 6 to 17, who were treated for firearm injuries at St. Louis Children’s Hospital between 2014 and 2017. According to their findings, 72 percent of these cases involved a child shot by an unknown shooter while outside. In 93 percent of the cases, the shooter's motivation was unknown.
"These shootings were often described by victims as occurring while the child was doing outdoor activities, such as walking home from school, playing in the park, or sitting on the stoop of their house," a statement about the study from University of Missouri School of Medicine explained. "The most common circumstance was being shot outdoors by an unknown shooter with an unknown motivation. The second most common description was a drive-by shooting."
The study also found that 40 percent of the child shootings occurred in three high-risk ZIP codes in St. Louis city.
“Children residing in areas where shootings are frequently occurring are suffering an increasing number of firearm injuries and deaths,” Bernardin said. “Most children are victims of circumstance simply because of the underlying conditions of the neighborhoods in which they live and not victims because of any actions of their own.”
