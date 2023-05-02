United We Brunch is Saturday - Limited Tickets Remain

St. Louis' Young Shooting Victims Are Overwhelmingly Kids Caught in Crossfire

A new study conducted in the city finds that the majority of minors who suffer gunshot wounds are innocent bystanders

By on Tue, May 2, 2023 at 10:24 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge A student protests gun violence at St. Louis' March for Our Lives.
DANNY WICENTOWSKI
A student protests gun violence at St. Louis' March for Our Lives.

As the number of children who fall victim to gun violence rises, a study conducted by the University of Missouri School of Medicine in St. Louis city shows that the vast majority of such shootings occur outdoors, and the shooter's motivation is entirely unknown.

Mary Bernardin, assistant professor of clinical emergency medicine and pediatric emergency medicine at the University of Missouri, says that this finding is important because the motivation behind pediatric shootings was not previously well understood.

“Prior research has often described pediatric firearms victims as victims of assault between people who are known to each other, which implies fault on the part of the victim,” Bernardin said in a statement.

In 2020, gun violence surpassed vehicle accidents as the leading cause of child deaths. The Post-Dispatch reported earlier this year that in 2022, 120 children were shot in the metro region, 26 of whom perished.

Bernardin and her team of researchers studied cases of young people, ages 6 to 17, who were treated for firearm injuries at St. Louis Children’s Hospital between 2014 and 2017. According to their findings, 72 percent of these cases involved a child shot by an unknown shooter while outside. In 93 percent of the cases, the shooter's motivation was unknown.

"These shootings were often described by victims as occurring while the child was doing outdoor activities, such as walking home from school, playing in the park, or sitting on the stoop of their house," a statement about the study from University of Missouri School of Medicine explained. "The most common circumstance was being shot outdoors by an unknown shooter with an unknown motivation. The second most common description was a drive-by shooting."
Related
The glass was blown out at the front doors after a shooting at Ely Walker Lofts last March.

After 2 Shootings Last Month, Ely Walker Residents Say the Building Is in Chaos: The downtown property is managed by the controversial STL CityWide


The study also found that 40 percent of the child shootings occurred in three high-risk ZIP codes in St. Louis city.

“Children residing in areas where shootings are frequently occurring are suffering an increasing number of firearm injuries and deaths,” Bernardin said. “Most children are victims of circumstance simply because of the underlying conditions of the neighborhoods in which they live and not victims because of any actions of their own.”
Related
According to a study by Violence Policy Center, 89 percent of Black homicide victims in Missouri were shot and killed with guns.

Missouri's Black Homicide Victimization Rate Again Highest in US: Missouri had the highest Black homicide victimization rate in the nation for the seventh year in a row, according to a new study from Violence Policy Center


We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Riverfront Times

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Another Prosecutor Leaves St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s Office

By Ryan Krull

Another Prosecutor Leaves St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s Office

2nd Violent Crimes Prosecutor Departs Kim Gardner's Office in 4 Days

By Ryan Krull

Assistant Circuit Attorney Chris Desilets.

Judge Michael Noble Was Not Having It with Kim Gardner Today

By Ryan Krull

Judge Michael Noble

Famous St. Louis Man Jack Dorsey Thumbs Nose at Elon Musk

By Jessica Rogen

St. Louis-native Jack Dorsey

Also in News

Missouri's Black Homicide Victimization Rate Again Highest in US

By Monica Obradovic

According to a study by Violence Policy Center, 89 percent of Black homicide victims in Missouri were shot and killed with guns.

Lincoln County Man Gets 19 Years for Spying on Catholic Church Bathroom

By Ryan Krull

Jeffery Eisenbath booking photo.

ACLU, Lambda Legal Sue to Block Missouri Trans Health Care Order

By Monica Obradovic

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey.

Critics of Missouri's Anti-Vax Food Labeling Bill Say They Were Harassed

By Ryan Krull

File photo of Missouri State Capitol.
More

Digital Issue

April 26, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us