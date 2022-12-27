St. Louisans Are the Most Generous Missourians, Study Finds

asenat29 via Flickr Residents of St. Louis County donate 2.07 percent of their income a year, according to a study by SmartAsset.

The St. Louis metro area tends to get a bad rep in the rest of the state. We’re “criminals,” crazy “libs,” or inferior to our Kansas City rival.The haters can say what they want. But what they should keep in mind during their trash talk is that they’re bashing the most generous people in the state.A recent study by SmartAsset ranked St. Louis County as the number one most generous county in Missouri. St. Louis city ranked eighth.The study measured how much people donate by examining tax return data. Each county’s total charitable donations were divided by its total net income to see the amount of money residents in each county donated relative to their income.Residents of St. Louis County donate 2.07 percent of their income a year, according to the study. That may seem like very little, but in comparison to Jackson County in the Kansas City metro where residents donate 1.18 percent of their income, we’re practically philanthropists.Runner-ups for most generous were Platte County and Boone County, which houses Columbia. St. Charles came in the fourth.Take pride, St. Louis. We’ve got hearts of gold. Or we’re just really motivated to pay as little in taxes as possible and itemize a ton of deductions.