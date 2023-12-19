St. Louisans Fight Back, Capture Would-Be Starbucks Robber

Police say Starbucks employees and a customer held one of the robbers until officers arrived; the other was caught later

By on Tue, Dec 19, 2023 at 9:44 am

click to enlarge Joshua Noe, left, and Marquise Porter-Doyle are currently being held in the St. Louis City Justice Center. - CITY JUSTICE CENTER
CITY JUSTICE CENTER
Joshua Noe, left, and Marquise Porter-Doyle are currently being held in the St. Louis City Justice Center.
Two men have been charged after a group of brave St. Louisans foiled their attempt to rob the Starbucks on South Grand.

Police allege Joshua Noe, a 37-year-old from Potosi, and Marquise Porter-Doyle, 35, of south St. Louis, entered the Starbucks at 212 South Grand around 2:54 p.m. on this past Sunday, December 17. Armed with what appeared to be handguns, they told the seven employees and one customer inside to get on the ground and give them their valuables.

Noe and Porter-Doyle also instructed employees to open the door to the cash register and safe, but the employees were unable to do so. So Noe struck one victim in the head with his "handgun," only for it to break upon hitting the victim's head, according to a probable cause statement.

After the fake gun broke, the victims realized that Noe's gun was not real and they began to fight back.

During the fight, police allege Noe and Porter-Doyle each punched one of the victims in the face. Even so, a police incident summary says the people in the Starbucks were able to subdue and detain Noe. Porter-Doyle fled before police arrived, but officers found him a short time later.

Noe faces 11 felony charges in total: three for 1st-degree robbery, six for 1st-degree attempted robbery, one for 2nd-degree assault and another for 3rd-degree assault.

Porter-Doyle faces all of the same minus the 2nd-degree felony assault.

Both he and Noe are being held without bond.
Tags:

About The Author

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times.
