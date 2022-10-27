Stadium Formerly Know as Centene Will Finally Host a Soccer Game

After power outages, name changes and years of waiting, St. Louis’ newly dubbed CITYPARK Stadium will host its first professional soccer match next month.
The game will take place on November 16, a friendly between St. Louis CITY SC’s development team, CITY2, and the German-based team, Bayer 04 Leverkusen.
Leverkusen competes in the German professional league, Bundesliga, where it currently ranks 15th.
It is the first game in CITYPARK Stadium, formerly Centene Stadium, since St. Louis announced a Major League Soccer team in 2019.
But the road to opening the downtown, 22,500-seat stadium has been bumpy.
It's Heartland vs Deutschland. CITY2 vs Bayer 04 Leverkusen. A fall friendly in STL. 11.16.22
🇺🇸vs 🇩🇪
11.16.22 pic.twitter.com/u1JO5Mz4Jk
The stadium was set to host the final MLS Next Pro regular season game on September 18, but electrical problems delayed the opening.
Then, just one day ago, the stadium lost its namesake, Centene, after the St. Louis-area managed care company backed out of a 15-year deal. The team announced it will continue looking for a new sponsor.
