Stargazers Rejoice: Jupiter and Venus Visible Again Tonight

The Big Dipper will also make an appearance

By on Thu, Feb 23, 2023 at 3:24 pm

Jupiter and Venus, two of the brightest planets, are visible in the night sky tonight.
Ashlie Sullivan
Jupiter and Venus, two of the brightest planets, are visible in the night sky tonight.

If you were one of the sky's admirers last night during sunset, you were probably treated to a stunning view: Two planets, Venus and Jupiter, were visible next to the waxing crescent moon. If you missed out, you're in luck, because the sky's going to do it again.

Tonight, just around sunset, the two planets will be visible just under the moon.



Venus is the brightest planet and will climb higher west each night. Jupiter is a close second in brightness. Both planets are headed to a conjunction set for March 1, according to EarthSky, which will result in a "spectacular" views at twilight.

According to the Saint Louis Science Center, the Big Dipper will also be visible (despite light pollution) at 10 p.m.

So be sure to look up, St. Louis. It's a view you won't want to miss.
@riverfronttimes If you missed out on last night's cool sky, it's going to do it again. Visit out website for more information. 🔗 #RiverfrontTimes #StLouisNews #StLouis ♬ Sunshine - WIRA

Jenna Jones

Jenna Jones

Jenna Jones is one of the digital content editors at the Riverfront Times. She would love to talk to you about Harry Styles.
