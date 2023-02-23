Stargazers Rejoice: Jupiter and Venus Visible Again Tonight

If you were one of the sky's admirers last night during sunset, you were probably treated to a stunning view: Two planets, Venus and Jupiter, were visible next to the waxing crescent moon. If you missed out, you're in luck, because the sky's going to do it again.
Tonight, just around sunset, the two planets will be visible just under the moon.
Venus is the brightest planet and will climb higher west each night. Jupiter is a close second in brightness. Both planets are headed to a conjunction set for March 1, according to EarthSky, which will result in a "spectacular" views at twilight.
According to the Saint Louis Science Center, the Big Dipper will also be visible (despite light pollution) at 10 p.m.
So be sure to look up, St. Louis. It's a view you won't want to miss.
