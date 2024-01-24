Feds Find Long List of Failures in Northview Village’s Sudden Closure

When major shareholder Maklouf Suissa refused to make worker payroll, chaos ensued, a report by federal investigators finds

By on Wed, Jan 24, 2024 at 1:16 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Northview Village, the area's largest nursing home, was located St. Louis' Kingsgway West neighborhood. - GOOGLE EARTH SCREENSHOT
GOOGLE EARTH SCREENSHOT
Northview Village, the area's largest nursing home, was located St. Louis' Kingsgway West neighborhood.

Northview Village, St. Louis’ largest skilled nursing facility, made headlines in the New York Times, Washington Post and other national media when it closed abruptly in mid-December. 

The frantic transfer of 174 residents — many with only the clothes on their backs — to other care centers in the middle of the night led to emotional breakdowns, the disappearance for days of some residents and heart-wrenching efforts by family members to reunite with loved ones.

That’s according to the first official look at the events preceding and following Northview Village’s sudden closure on the evening of December 15. 

The U.S. Department of Health & Human Services' Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services issued a scathing 59-page report today that found fault with the facility’s top administrators. The report was based on extensive interviews with nursing home administrator Sherry Brockmeyer, other staffers and Matt Furgerson, the chief financial officer of Healthcare Accounting Services, which operated Northview Village.

Nursing home entrepreneur Maklhouf Suissa, who was the largest shareholder in the company that co-owned Northview with Hunter Management and Care Centers, did not return calls seeking comment.

The “Statement of Deficiencies” issued by Health & Human Services, or HHS, contains a blow-by-blow account of the decision-making in the crucial hours before and after Northview’s abrupt closure, as the owners refused to infuse more cash into the operation. The report suggests that decision was the result of an impasse between Suissa and his business partner, Eric Rothner, who is linked to more than a dozen nursing facilities in Illinois.

In an email sent at 2:27 p.m. on December 15, the day of the closure, Furgerson told Brockmeyer, the facility administrator, “After a long fight to get the ownership to fund Northview's continuing losses, I, nor [Suissa] have been able to get funds from the other part of the ownership group for Northview. [Suissa] is not able to fund this as he has exhausted everything he has from funding his homes for so long.”

Furgerson added, “I am not sure what to say as I had many solutions to get us through our cash flow issues, but I do not have a solution this week. I spoke to [Suissa] and he suggested that you give employees [in Rothner’s] office information as we were expecting funds from him and he is not budging."

The report adds, “During an interview on 12/15/23 at 3:45 p.m., the Administrator [Brockmeyer] said Owner A [Suissa] refused to pay staff, and said he did not have the money. The CFO [Furgerson] told the Administrator to contact Owner B [Rothner] to get the money for payroll. The administrator stated it was payday, and people were walking off shift.”

In addition, “The CFO told the Administrator to transfer as many residents as possible to Facility B and Facility C [under ownership of Suissa]. At 4:50 p.m., the Administrator [Brockmeyer] said their emergency preparedness plan had been enacted,” according to the report.

The report did not assign blame to Suissa or his business partners in Northview Village’s sudden closure and the chaos that followed.

However, the HSS report found that Northview Village staff failed to:

  • Develop and implement emergency preparedness policies
  • Follow procedures for the safe evacuation of residents
  • Coordinate an orderly and safe evacuation of residents.
    In addition, residents were moved in the middle of the night without their medical records, medications, personal possessions and without their family, guardians and next of kin being informed.

What’s more, Northview did not have effective means of communication when the facility phone lines did not work. Facility records of where residents relocated to were incomplete. The facility failed to take measures to ensure security of the residents and staff during the evacuation, and failed to secure resident belongings from theft.

The report’s authors concluded: “The failures jeopardized the health and safety for all residents and staff.” 

During a rally earlier this month outside Brentwood-based Healthcare Accounting Services, which Suissa also owns and which operated the facility, more than 180 laid-off Northview Village workers said they still have not been paid wages for time worked. The facility administrators owe them for banked PTO, union dues and health insurance payments, according to the Service Employees International Union, which represents the workers.

In an interview with state investigators on December 17, Furgerson told federal investigators that Northview Village “has been losing money for years and Owner A [Suissa] has been funding losses. Two financial backers, including Owner C, were asked to help cover the payroll, however, they did not do so. The facility would receive their Medicaid reimbursement check that week and they should be able to pay employees. Most of the facility's 170+ residents were Medicaid recipients.”

In April 2020, the federal government awarded a Paycheck Protection Program loan worth $1,970,487 to the partnership group that ran Northview Village Nursing Home, the Riverfront Times reported last week.

Northview Village was fined 12 times for federal violations since March 2021, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Fines totaled more than $140,000 and ranged from $2,200 to more than $45,000. 

The following year, federal regulators awarded Northview its lowest rating, a single star — “much below average” — on a five-star rating system, citing the facility for severe staff shortages. 

Regulators also documented two abuse and neglect complaints at Northview, and nine quality of life complaints, resulting in eight separate fines totalling $86,373, Medicare records show.

The Chicago Tribune reported in May 2020 that two New Jersey nursing homes where at least 66 people had died of COVID-19 — one of the country’s worst such outbreaks — were connected to the Rothner family, which holds ownership stakes in more than a dozen Illinois facilities.

Sharon Tyus, the Ward 12 alderman who represents the district where Northview is located, has already authored a resolution calling for the Board of Aldermen to conduct its own investigation into Northview’s closure.

Editor's note: A previous version of this story misidentified the owners and administrators weighing in on Northview's closure. We have since updated the story to identify the correct people, including Matt Furgerson, the chief financial officer of Healthcare Accounting Services. We regret the error.

Related
Northview Village is located St. Louis' Kingsgway West neighborhood.

Feds Forgave Troubled Northview Village’s $1.9M PPP Loan: Nursing homes linked to Maklouf Suissa raked in nearly $7 million in forgiven PPP loans since 2021, despite steep fines for poor quality of care

Mike Fitzgerald can be reached at [email protected]

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Starbucks Fires 2 Baristas Who Collared Robbers of South Grand Store

By Ryan Krull

Joshua Noe, left, and Marquise Porter-Doyle tried to rob St. Louis' flying saucer Starbucks — and were met with fierce resistance from their targets.

We Need to Talk About St. Louis Losing Its Black Residents, Ness Sandoval Says

By Ryan Krull

Demographer Ness Sandoval says St. Louis needs to address its population loss — and change its messaging.

St. Louis Slumlord Got Federal COVID Relief Funds, Tenants Say

By Mike Fitzgerald and Ryan Krull

Booking photo of Dara Daugherty, sued today by the city.

St. Louis Police Bar:PM Body Cam Footage Remains a Guarded Secret

By Ryan Krull

Screen grab from the video released today.

Also in News

Missouri Teacher Sarah Scheffer Poisoned Husband with Toxic Smoothies

By Ryan Krull

Prosecutors say Sarah Scheffer attempted to poison her husband in eight different instances.

Brian Dorsey Killed 2 People. Now He's Fighting to Avoid Execution

By Monica Obradovic

Brian Dorsey is today a model inmate.

Scuba-Loving Sheriff Leaves Missouri County High and Dry

By Ryan Krull

Sheriff Chris Heitman is proud of how he’s used scuba to help families in need — but critics say his focus on diving has been a distraction from his day job.

Missouri Adopt-a-Highway Program in Limbo Over Sign for Kevin Johnson

By Rudi Keller

The state of Missouri executed Kevin Johnson on November 29, 2022.
More

Digital Issue

January 24, 2024

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 430033

St. Louis, MO 63143

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us