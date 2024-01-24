Feds Find Long List of Failures in Northview Village’s Sudden Closure

click to enlarge GOOGLE EARTH SCREENSHOT Northview Village, the area's largest nursing home, was located St. Louis' Kingsgway West neighborhood.

Northview Village, St. Louis’ largest skilled nursing facility, made headlines in the New York Times, Washington Post and other national media when it closed abruptly in mid-December.

The frantic transfer of 174 residents — many with only the clothes on their backs — to other care centers in the middle of the night led to emotional breakdowns, the disappearance for days of some residents and heart-wrenching efforts by family members to reunite with loved ones.

That’s according to the first official look at the events preceding and following Northview Village’s sudden closure on the evening of December 15.

The U.S. Department of Health & Human Services' Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services issued a scathing 59-page report today that found fault with the facility’s top administrators. The report was based on extensive interviews with nursing home administrator Sherry Brockmeyer, other staffers and Matt Furgerson, the chief financial officer of Healthcare Accounting Services, which operated Northview Village.

Nursing home entrepreneur Maklhouf Suissa, who was the largest shareholder in the company that co-owned Northview with Hunter Management and Care Centers, did not return calls seeking comment.

The “Statement of Deficiencies” issued by Health & Human Services, or HHS, contains a blow-by-blow account of the decision-making in the crucial hours before and after Northview’s abrupt closure, as the owners refused to infuse more cash into the operation. The report suggests that decision was the result of an impasse between Suissa and his business partner, Eric Rothner, who is linked to more than a dozen nursing facilities in Illinois.

In an email sent at 2:27 p.m. on December 15, the day of the closure, Furgerson told Brockmeyer, the facility administrator, “After a long fight to get the ownership to fund Northview's continuing losses, I, nor [Suissa] have been able to get funds from the other part of the ownership group for Northview. [Suissa] is not able to fund this as he has exhausted everything he has from funding his homes for so long.”

Furgerson added, “I am not sure what to say as I had many solutions to get us through our cash flow issues, but I do not have a solution this week. I spoke to [Suissa] and he suggested that you give employees [in Rothner’s] office information as we were expecting funds from him and he is not budging."



The report adds, “During an interview on 12/15/23 at 3:45 p.m., the Administrator [Brockmeyer] said Owner A [Suissa] refused to pay staff, and said he did not have the money. The CFO [Furgerson] told the Administrator to contact Owner B [Rothner] to get the money for payroll. The administrator stated it was payday, and people were walking off shift.”



In addition, “The CFO told the Administrator to transfer as many residents as possible to Facility B and Facility C [under ownership of Suissa]. At 4:50 p.m., the Administrator [Brockmeyer] said their emergency preparedness plan had been enacted,” according to the report.

The report did not assign blame to Suissa or his business partners in Northview Village’s sudden closure and the chaos that followed.

However, the HSS report found that Northview Village staff failed to:

Develop and implement emergency preparedness policies

Follow procedures for the safe evacuation of residents

Coordinate an orderly and safe evacuation of residents.

In addition, residents were moved in the middle of the night without their medical records, medications, personal possessions and without their family, guardians and next of kin being informed.

What’s more, Northview did not have effective means of communication when the facility phone lines did not work. Facility records of where residents relocated to were incomplete. The facility failed to take measures to ensure security of the residents and staff during the evacuation, and failed to secure resident belongings from theft.

The report’s authors concluded: “The failures jeopardized the health and safety for all residents and staff.”

During a rally earlier this month outside Brentwood-based Healthcare Accounting Services, which Suissa also owns and which operated the facility, more than 180 laid-off Northview Village workers said they still have not been paid wages for time worked. The facility administrators owe them for banked PTO, union dues and health insurance payments, according to the Service Employees International Union, which represents the workers.

In an interview with state investigators on December 17, Furgerson told federal investigators that Northview Village “has been losing money for years and Owner A [Suissa] has been funding losses. Two financial backers, including Owner C, were asked to help cover the payroll, however, they did not do so. The facility would receive their Medicaid reimbursement check that week and they should be able to pay employees. Most of the facility's 170+ residents were Medicaid recipients.”

In April 2020, the federal government awarded a Paycheck Protection Program loan worth $1,970,487 to the partnership group that ran Northview Village Nursing Home, the Riverfront Times reported last week.

Northview Village was fined 12 times for federal violations since March 2021, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Fines totaled more than $140,000 and ranged from $2,200 to more than $45,000.

The following year, federal regulators awarded Northview its lowest rating, a single star — “much below average” — on a five-star rating system, citing the facility for severe staff shortages.

Regulators also documented two abuse and neglect complaints at Northview, and nine quality of life complaints, resulting in eight separate fines totalling $86,373, Medicare records show.

The Chicago Tribune reported in May 2020 that two New Jersey nursing homes where at least 66 people had died of COVID-19 — one of the country’s worst such outbreaks — were connected to the Rothner family, which holds ownership stakes in more than a dozen Illinois facilities.

Sharon Tyus, the Ward 12 alderman who represents the district where Northview is located, has already authored a resolution calling for the Board of Aldermen to conduct its own investigation into Northview’s closure.





Editor's note: A previous version of this story misidentified the owners and administrators weighing in on Northview's closure. We have since updated the story to identify the correct people, including Matt Furgerson, the chief financial officer of Healthcare Accounting Services. We regret the error.

