Strawberry Supermoon Will Be Visible in St. Louis Tonight

Werewolves rejoice, for your time is nigh.
Tuesday night will be big for werewolves, tides and good old-fashioned lunatics, as a supermoon will light up the sky once the sun finally decides it's had enough attention for the day.
June's full moon is commonly dubbed the "strawberry moon," so named by the Algonquin Native American tribe in reference to the start of the northeastern United States' strawberry harvest season. This year's strawberry moon is extra special, as it will be at the closest distance to Earth that it reaches in its orbit, qualifying it as a supermoon.
The giant glowing space rock will be best visible after sunset. The moon will rise in the east and will shine all night before setting in the west close to dawn.
Weather conditions in the area are relatively favorable for viewing, with a forecast that predicts clear skies (though the fact that it's roughly a billion degrees outside today may put a sweaty damper on things). For those who would like to see the sights from the climate-controlled safety of an air-conditioned room, there's a free livestream available courtesy of the Virtual Telescope Project
in Ceccano, Italy, that will show the supermoon over Rome starting at 4:15 p.m. Central Standard Time.
Even if you can't make time to crane your neck upward tonight, you'll get a second chance on Wednesday night, as the moon will still appear to be full (plus there's less danger of turning into a wolf).
The sun is due to set at 8:26 p.m. in the St. Louis area. Happy hunting, Neon Joe
.