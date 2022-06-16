Stray Rescue St. Louis Needs Help as Extreme Heat Leads to Overflow

The heat in St. Louis isn’t just brutal for humans, but for our furry friends, too. Due to the number of pets needing help during the heatwave, Stray Rescue St. Louis (2320 Pine Street, Strayrescue.org) has reached max capacity at its facility. The rescue told KMOV that the shelter sees a spike in dogs when extreme heat hits the area.
Over 500 dogs and cats are listed on Stray Rescue’s website, and the shelter is running out of space. Imo’s Pizza is helping out how they can, covering adoption fees and offering a $20 gift card to anyone who adopts from the shelter until the end of June.
“We’ve rescued TWELVE dogs already today from the heat and bad situations, we have ZERO space, please help,” the shelter wrote on Instagram on June 14. “Come foster a dog, school’s out, summer is here, it is the best time to help! 🆘 We *need* you if you can give your time to a homeless dog! There will not be relief from the heat for DAYS. We can’t keep rescuing, we have negative space!! There is nowhere to put them.”
St. Louis forecasts show temperatures steadily climbing, reaching over 90 degrees for at least the next 10 days, with slight relief on Saturday, June 18, (the high is expected to be 88 degrees) and Sunday, June 19, with a high of 90 degrees.
Pups such as Rolex, Honey Biscuit, Doctor Crusher and more are all available for adoption. Maple, Ryker, Shay and more kittens are also available for adoption on Stray Rescue’s website. The shelter is also looking for fosters to help alleviate some of the space issues, and you can sign up to help foster on www.StrayRescue.org/become-a-foster-parent or call 314-771-6121 for more information.