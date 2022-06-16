Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Stray Rescue St. Louis Needs Help as Extreme Heat Leads to Overflow

By on Thu, Jun 16, 2022 at 2:26 pm


The heat in St. Louis isn’t just brutal for humans, but for our furry friends, too. Due to the number of pets needing help during the heatwave, Stray Rescue St. Louis (2320 Pine Street, Strayrescue.org) has reached max capacity at its facility. The rescue told KMOV that the shelter sees a spike in dogs when extreme heat hits the area.

Over 500 dogs and cats are listed on Stray Rescue’s website, and the shelter is running out of space. Imo’s Pizza is helping out how they can, covering adoption fees and offering a $20 gift card to anyone who adopts from the shelter until the end of June.

“We’ve rescued TWELVE dogs already today from the heat and bad situations, we have ZERO space, please help,” the shelter wrote on Instagram on June 14. “Come foster a dog, school’s out, summer is here, it is the best time to help! 🆘 We *need* you if you can give your time to a homeless dog! There will not be relief from the heat for DAYS. We can’t keep rescuing, we have negative space!! There is nowhere to put them.”

St. Louis forecasts show temperatures steadily climbing, reaching over 90 degrees for at least the next 10 days, with slight relief on Saturday, June 18, (the high is expected to be 88 degrees) and Sunday, June 19, with a high of 90 degrees.

Pups such as Rolex, Honey Biscuit, Doctor Crusher and more are all available for adoption. Maple, Ryker, Shay and more kittens are also available for adoption on Stray Rescue’s website. The shelter is also looking for fosters to help alleviate some of the space issues, and you can sign up to help foster on www.StrayRescue.org/become-a-foster-parent or call 314-771-6121 for more information.

Tags:

About The Author

Jenna Jones

Jenna Jones

Jenna Jones is one of the digital content editors at the Riverfront Times. She would love to talk to you about Harry Styles.
More
Scroll to read more Missouri News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

St. Louis Twitter Reacts To Political Scandal [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Twitter Reacts To Political Scandal [PHOTOS]
That Viral 'Basement House' in Illinois Was Sold [PHOTOS]

That Viral 'Basement House' in Illinois Was Sold [PHOTOS]
Taste of Maplewood

Taste of Maplewood Drew a Lively Crowd [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Storm Watchers Go Wild on Twitter [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Storm Watchers Go Wild on Twitter [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

St. Louis Twitter Reacts To Political Scandal [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Twitter Reacts To Political Scandal [PHOTOS]
That Viral 'Basement House' in Illinois Was Sold [PHOTOS]

That Viral 'Basement House' in Illinois Was Sold [PHOTOS]
Taste of Maplewood

Taste of Maplewood Drew a Lively Crowd [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Storm Watchers Go Wild on Twitter [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Storm Watchers Go Wild on Twitter [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

St. Louis Twitter Reacts To Political Scandal [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Twitter Reacts To Political Scandal [PHOTOS]
That Viral 'Basement House' in Illinois Was Sold [PHOTOS]

That Viral 'Basement House' in Illinois Was Sold [PHOTOS]
Taste of Maplewood

Taste of Maplewood Drew a Lively Crowd [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Storm Watchers Go Wild on Twitter [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Storm Watchers Go Wild on Twitter [PHOTOS]

Trending

Controversial Liquor Bill Stirs Up Trouble in St. Charles

By Monica Obradovic

Some business owners say they're sick of the late-night rowdiness on Main Street.

VIDEO: Cards Fan Chris Rock Catches a Game: ‘I Love St. Louis'

By Daniel Hill

Comedian Chris Rock wasn't shy about his love for the river city.

The Grove Is No Longer St. Louis' Gayborhood

By Victor Stefanescu

The Grove neighborhood in St. Louis has lost a lot of the bars and population that made it a gayborhood.

St. Louis Motorcyclist's Shooting Spree Leads to 8 Felony Charges

By Ryan Krull

Jeffrey Burnett is accused of shooting up a frozen custard store and multiple vehicles on Sunday.

Also in News

St. Louis Development Corporation Plans External Review

By Ryan Krull

Apartments in downtown St. Louis.

St. Louis Has an Official Hot Dog

By Rosalind Early

Founder and co-owner of Steve's Hot Dogs and Burgers, Steve Ewing, and Chef Joseph Zeable with the St. Louis-Style dog and the resolution from the City of St. Louis, making it the city's official hot dog.

St. Louis City's Public Tax Abatement Data Is Wildly Inaccurate

By Ryan Krull and Monica Obradovic

The property at 5337 Von Phul Street.

VIDEO: Cards Fan Chris Rock Catches a Game: ‘I Love St. Louis'

By Daniel Hill

Comedian Chris Rock wasn't shy about his love for the river city.
More

Digital Issue

June 15, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us