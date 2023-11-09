Strip Club Offers Missouri Teacher Megan Gaither $47K for a Live Show

click to enlarge Courtesy Megan Gaither Gaither, 31, was until a few weeks ago a high school English teacher.

The average salary for a new public school teacher in Missouri is around $41,000 a year. An adult fan subscription site and an East Side strip club want to pay one teacher significantly more than that for a single night's work.

Unfiltrd and Larry Flynt's Hustler Club (5420 Bunkum Road, Washington Park, Illinois; stlouishustlerclub.com) issued a press release earlier this week offering Megan Gaither $47,000 to perform a live strip show at the Hustler Club. The show would be streamed on Unfiltrd, an upstart rival to OnlyFans.

Gaither, you may recall, was until a few weeks ago an English teacher at St. Clair High School in St. Clair, Missouri. When it came to light that she was moonlighting creating adult content on OnlyFans, she was put on administrative leave and told the RFT she suspects she'll be fired.

Gaither was the second English teacher at St. Clair to be outed as an OnlyFans creator in October. Virtually the exact same thing happened to Brianna Coppage at the start of the month.

Courtesy Megan Gaither An adult fan subscription site and an East Side strip club want to pay Megan Gaither $47,000.

Unfiltrd's PR guy, Nick Vardakis, swears that not only is the offer legit, but that the site will throw in an extra $10,000 if Gaither does a podcast interview with Unfiltrd's founder, former reality TV villain Stephanie Matto.

In response, Gaither tells the RFT, "It's tempting." Though this would be the first time she's ever done anything like this, she says she's “going to look into it more and see how I feel about it. "

The press release gave Gaither until next Monday to respond.

Asked more generally how the past few weeks have been, Gaither sounded upbeat. She says she misses teaching and her students, but that it had been years since she had such relatively low levels of anxiety in her life.

"I don't think I realized how stressful teaching can be until I was removed from the situation," she says. "I feel the least amount of anxiety that I've felt in years."

Gaither says she'll let us know when she makes up her mind about the East Side offer.



