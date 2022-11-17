Sugar Rush Offers All-You-Can-Eat Candy at Inaugural Event

Sweets from Strange Donuts will available at the inaugural Sugar Rush event.
When the calendar hits December 1, Third Degree Glass Factory (5200 Delmar Boulevard)
won’t just be an art-making studio. It will turn into a candy land.
Quite literally, on December 1, Third Degree Glass Factory will be packed with all-you-can-eat candy from St. Louis-area stores for the inaugural event, Sugar Rush.
The night will feature sweets from local staples, including The Blue Duck, Yummy Sweetcakes, Strange Donuts, Taco Drip, Mike Woolf Desserts, Royally Baked and Mouse in the House.
But unlimited candy is only one part. Tickets also include an open bar (you must be 21 or older to attend) and photo opportunities in front of winter-themed backgrounds, such as an 8-foot-tall tree.
For those who purchase general admission tickets ($70), doors open at 7 p.m. and close at 10 p.m. But for those who purchase VIP tickets ($100), the doors open even earlier at 6 p.m. for first dibs at the candy, a private glass-blowing demonstration and a gift.
The event is partnering with the nonprofit organization Santa’s Helpers, which hands out gifts to 3,500 St. Louis-area families. For more information visit: www.stlsugarrush.com
