Suicide Attempt Leaves Arrested Man in Critical Condition, City Officials Say

A man in police custody tried to kill himself at a police station on November 29

By on Tue, Dec 5, 2023 at 8:03 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The SLMPD Central Patrol Division on Jefferson Avenue.
Google Maps
The suicide attempt took place while the man was in police custody at the St. Louis Police Central Patrol Division on Jefferson Avenue.

A man attempted suicide while in St. Louis police custody on Wednesday, November 29 — and he is still in critical condition at an area hospital, a spokesman for the city’s Department of Public Safety tells the RFT.

The suicide attempt occurred at the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s Central Patrol Division, a station at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive near the Downtown West neighborhood. 

Monte Chambers, the spokesman for Public Safety, says that the suicide attempt is the subject of an ongoing investigation being handled by the police’s Force Investigation Unit and that members of that unit are in regular contact with the family of the hospitalized man. 

Chambers says that the city is not releasing the name of the arrestee who attempted suicide. 

The statement from Chambers came in response to questions from the RFT about unconfirmed reports that an individual had died while in police custody at the station on Jefferson. Multiple members of the civilian board tasked with overseeing the jail told the RFT that there was a lot of chatter among activists about the incident, which allegedly involved the man attempting to end his own life with his T-shirt.

However, Chambers stated, “There has been no in custody death at this time.”

The news of the suicide attempt at the police station comes on the heels of a detainee at the City Justice Center dying by suicide Sunday

The Post-Dispatch reported yesterday the victim has been identified as Javon White, 34, who had been in the city jail for 31 months on a murder charge. His death was the eleventh at the jail in two years. 

His family is calling for an external investigation, with White's mother Vanessa Matthew telling the Post, “As much as he loved his family, I don't see him doing that.”

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story incorrectly said that the suicide attempt happened on Thanksgiving after theRFT was given that date in error by the SLMPD. We regret the error.

Related
File photo of City Justice Center downtown.

Troubled St. Louis Justice Center Sees Another Detainee Death: City officials have not released the man’s identity

Related
Photo of Detention Facilities Oversight Board member Reverend Darryl Gray.

Jail Oversight Board Is Now Split on Controversial Warden: Some are choosing to work with Jennifer Clemons-Abdullah. Others continue to call for resignation

Related
The City Justice Center has seen eight deaths since January 2022, as well as disturbing allegations about how detainees are treated.

St. Louis Jail Detainees Still Wearing Only Underwear to Meet Attorneys: The City Justice Center seems stuck in a period of chaos after August’s hostage situation

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

St. Louis Woman Charged in Repo Man’s Murder

By Ryan Krull

Cortrina Donaby faces a felony murder charge and a warrant has been issued for her arrest.

Governor Aims $4M-Plus at 'Embarrassing' Missouri Maternal Mortality

By Monica Obradovic

Missouri Governor Mike Parson.

Man Who Attempted Suicide in St. Louis Police Custody Has Died

By Ryan Krull

Man Who Attempted Suicide in St. Louis Police Custody Has Died

Sheriff Vernon Betts Forced Deputies to Support His Campaign, Complaint Alleges

By Ryan Krull

St. Louis Sheriff Vernon Betts.

Also in News

Governor Aims $4M-Plus at 'Embarrassing' Missouri Maternal Mortality

By Monica Obradovic

Missouri Governor Mike Parson.

Democratic Missouri Rep. Proudly Shares Lemonade with Alt-Right Troll

By Sarah Fenske

Democratic Missouri Rep. Proudly Shares Lemonade with Alt-Right Troll

Teacher Pay in Rural Missouri Is Worse Than Almost Anywhere Else

By Monica Obradovic

Empty school desks in a classroom.

The Gentle Barn Invites You to Cuddle a Turkey This Thanksgiving

By Sarah Fenske

The Gentle Barn Invites You to Cuddle a Turkey This Thanksgiving
More

Digital Issue

November 29, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 430033

St. Louis, MO 63143

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us