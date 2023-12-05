Suicide Attempt Leaves Arrested Man in Critical Condition, City Officials Say

click to enlarge Google Maps The suicide attempt took place while the man was in police custody at the St. Louis Police Central Patrol Division on Jefferson Avenue.

A man attempted suicide while in St. Louis police custody on Wednesday, November 29 — and he is still in critical condition at an area hospital, a spokesman for the city’s Department of Public Safety tells the RFT.

The suicide attempt occurred at the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s Central Patrol Division, a station at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive near the Downtown West neighborhood.

Monte Chambers, the spokesman for Public Safety, says that the suicide attempt is the subject of an ongoing investigation being handled by the police’s Force Investigation Unit and that members of that unit are in regular contact with the family of the hospitalized man.

Chambers says that the city is not releasing the name of the arrestee who attempted suicide.

The statement from Chambers came in response to questions from the RFT about unconfirmed reports that an individual had died while in police custody at the station on Jefferson. Multiple members of the civilian board tasked with overseeing the jail told the RFT that there was a lot of chatter among activists about the incident, which allegedly involved the man attempting to end his own life with his T-shirt.

However, Chambers stated, “There has been no in custody death at this time.”

The news of the suicide attempt at the police station comes on the heels of a detainee at the City Justice Center dying by suicide Sunday.

The Post-Dispatch reported yesterday the victim has been identified as Javon White, 34, who had been in the city jail for 31 months on a murder charge. His death was the eleventh at the jail in two years.

His family is calling for an external investigation, with White's mother Vanessa Matthew telling the Post, “As much as he loved his family, I don't see him doing that.”



CORRECTION: A previous version of this story incorrectly said that the suicide attempt happened on Thanksgiving after theRFT was given that date in error by the SLMPD. We regret the error.