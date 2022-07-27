Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Surprise! St. Louis Mayor Endorses Trudy Busch Valentine For US Senate

The mayor took to Twitter with the announcement

By on Wed, Jul 27, 2022 at 6:01 pm

click to enlarge St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones stands at a podium.
Monica Obradovic
File photo of St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones.

St. Louis city Mayor Tishaura Jones has endorsed Trudy Busch Valentine for the Democratic nomination to the U.S. Senate.

The mayor took to her personal Twitter account to make the announcement on late Wednesday afternoon. Busch Valentine is a wealthy beer heiress and nurse; she's previously met criticism from St. Louis organizers for ducking voters in public forums.

"I’m excited to share that after having several conversations and doing my own research, not only am I voting for Trudy @buschvalentine but I’m asking the voters to do the same," Jones wrote on her personal Twitter account. "Let’s do something different and send a nurse with tenacity and grit to the U.S. Senate."

Responses to the Mayor's Tweet were ones of major disbelief with a few exceptions. Sixth Ward Alderwoman Christine Ingrassia said in a Tweet she was at an "absolute loss for words, especially for our trans friends and family."

"My immediate family is directly impacted by Trudy's lack of understanding," Ingrassia wrote. "It's heartbreaking."

Busch Valentine had recently come under criticism from progressives about her stance on gender-affirming care for trans people. Twelfth ward Alderman Bill Stephens also condemned the endorsement on this basis, saying Jones is condoning Valentine's comments on restricting care for trans teens and references her calling trans people the "transgenders." Additional replies called the endorsement "awful," "bizarre" and "incredibly disappointing."

Jones' father, Virvus Jones, had recently tweeted that the Busch Valentine campaign was the only one to knock on his door in North St. Louis. He recently followed up that canvassers for Spencer Toder's campaign had shown up after he sent that tweet out.

The St. Louis American editorial board, who previously endorsed Jones for mayor, also endorses Busch Valentine, while the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's editorial board endorsed Lucas Kunce.

Busch Valentine responded by thanking Jones for the endorsement, saying she's "looking forward to partnering with" Jones "to help make our state the best it can be."
Related
Red Missouri ballot with bats flying around it

The RFT's Guide to Missouri's Outlandish Primary Election: Gun-toting Senate candidates, accused sexual predators and more dominate this year's elections


Toder, another candidate for the Democratic nomination, responded to the news on Twitter, saying "Political chess games that bet on which financial juggernaut is least likely to get beaten by a Republican are not good for Democracy.

"It will be that much sweeter when we win and we finally elect a Senator who will truly represent the values of the people of this state," Toder finished.

The RFT has reached out to the mayor's spokesperson for comment on her endorsement, and we'll update this story when we hear back. For a look at the other Democrats vying for the senate seat in the primary, check out the RFT's coverage.
Related
Spencer Toder, Trudy Busch Valentine and Lucas Kunce

A Tech Bro, an Heiress and a Populist Fight for Missouri's Senate Seat: The leading three candidates in the Democratic race for senate couldn't be more different

Tags:

About The Author

Jenna Jones

Jenna Jones

Jenna Jones is one of the digital content editors at the Riverfront Times. She would love to talk to you about Harry Styles.
More
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Deer Creek near Russell Avenue

'Extreme and Dangerous' Flash Flooding Pounds St. Louis [PHOTOS + VIDEO]
Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Twitter Roasts Him [PHOTOS]

Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Gets Roasted on Twitter [PHOTOS]
DOME HOUSE

This St. Louis Dome Home Is Actually Beautiful Inside [PHOTOS]
Everything We Saw at the Donald Trump Rally in Mendon, IL [PHOTOS]

Everything We Saw at the Donald Trump Rally in Mendon, IL [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

Deer Creek near Russell Avenue

'Extreme and Dangerous' Flash Flooding Pounds St. Louis [PHOTOS + VIDEO]
Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Twitter Roasts Him [PHOTOS]

Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Gets Roasted on Twitter [PHOTOS]
DOME HOUSE

This St. Louis Dome Home Is Actually Beautiful Inside [PHOTOS]
Everything We Saw at the Donald Trump Rally in Mendon, IL [PHOTOS]

Everything We Saw at the Donald Trump Rally in Mendon, IL [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

Deer Creek near Russell Avenue

'Extreme and Dangerous' Flash Flooding Pounds St. Louis [PHOTOS + VIDEO]
Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Twitter Roasts Him [PHOTOS]

Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Gets Roasted on Twitter [PHOTOS]
DOME HOUSE

This St. Louis Dome Home Is Actually Beautiful Inside [PHOTOS]
Everything We Saw at the Donald Trump Rally in Mendon, IL [PHOTOS]

Everything We Saw at the Donald Trump Rally in Mendon, IL [PHOTOS]

Trending

Eric Schmitt Filmed Ad at Kirkwood Restaurant Without Permission

By Monica Obradovic and Ryan Krull

Spencer's Grill owner Alex Campbell says the restaurant tries to stay apolitical.

A Missouri Voter's Guide to the Most Batshit Senate Race in History

By Daniel Hill

Mark McCloskey holding a gun in front of his home, Eric Schmitt holding a blow torch and Eric Greitens holding a gun

State of Emergency in St. Louis City, County Due to Extreme Flooding

By Monica Obradovic

A water rescue in Hazelwood after record flooding.

Crestwood Schnucks Getting Food Hall and Other Upgrades

By Rosalind Early

The Kirkwood Schnucks already added a food court with local restaurants in September 2021.

Also in News

The RFT's Guide to Missouri's Outlandish Primary Election

By Rosalind Early

Red Missouri ballot with bats flying around it

Cori Bush and Steve Roberts Duke It Out Over Missouri's First District

By Monica Obradovic

Cori Bush and Steven Roberts are going head-to-head in the Democratic primary for St. Louis.

Can These Democrats Beat Missouri's U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner?

By Benjamin Simon

Trish Gunby and Ray Reed are vying for the Democratic nod in the second district.

A Tech Bro, an Heiress and a Populist Fight for Missouri's Senate Seat

By Ryan Krull

Spencer Toder, Trudy Busch Valentine and Lucas Kunce
More

Digital Issue

July 27, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us