Suspect in St. Louis McDonald's Shooting Pleads Not Guilty

McDonald's on Hampton Avenue where police say one employee shot and killed another Tuesday.
A West End man charged with killing his McDonald’s coworker on Tuesday, June 7, appeared in court for the first time this afternoon, pleading not guilty to charges of first-degree murder and armed-criminal action.
According to a probable cause statement, 19-year-old Terrance King was working his job at the McDonald’s on Hampton Avenue near Highway 44 on Tuesday evening when he got into an argument with his coworker, 23-year-old Kevyn Henderson. The restaurant’s manager then escorted King outside.
King stayed outside until Henderson left the McDonald’s. At that point, police say, the two men had another argument and King “fired multiple shots, killing the victim.” Multiple people witnessed the shooting.
Police say that when they arrived, they found King holding a firearm near Henderson.
Henderson was pronounced dead at the scene.
In the immediate aftermath of the shooting, St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Lieutenant Colonel Ronnie Robinson told KSDK
that "It's just very tragic that we consistently have these types of situations constantly. Young people, older people also, solving their problems and disputes with weapons, and weapons are so powerful these days they're built to kill people. So, it's just a shame that this happens over and over and over again."