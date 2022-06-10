Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Suspect in St. Louis McDonald's Shooting Pleads Not Guilty

By on Fri, Jun 10, 2022 at 2:54 pm

click to enlarge McDonald's on Hampton Avenue where police say one employee shot and killed another Tuesday. - RYAN KRULL
Ryan Krull
McDonald's on Hampton Avenue where police say one employee shot and killed another Tuesday.

A West End man charged with killing his McDonald’s coworker on Tuesday, June 7, appeared in court for the first time this afternoon, pleading not guilty to charges of first-degree murder and armed-criminal action.

According to a probable cause statement, 19-year-old Terrance King was working his job at the McDonald’s on Hampton Avenue near Highway 44 on Tuesday evening when he got into an argument with his coworker, 23-year-old Kevyn Henderson. The restaurant’s manager then escorted King outside.

King stayed outside until Henderson left the McDonald’s. At that point, police say, the two men had another argument and King “fired multiple shots, killing the victim.” Multiple people witnessed the shooting.

Police say that when they arrived, they found King holding a firearm near Henderson.

Henderson was pronounced dead at the scene.

In the immediate aftermath of the shooting, St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Lieutenant Colonel Ronnie Robinson told KSDK that "It's just very tragic that we consistently have these types of situations constantly. Young people, older people also, solving their problems and disputes with weapons, and weapons are so powerful these days they're built to kill people. So, it's just a shame that this happens over and over and over again."

Tags:

About The Author

Riverfront Times

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times.
More
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

St. Louis Twitter Reacts To Political Scandal [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Twitter Reacts To Political Scandal [PHOTOS]
That Viral 'Basement House' in Illinois Was Sold [PHOTOS]

That Viral 'Basement House' in Illinois Was Sold [PHOTOS]
Taste of Maplewood

Taste of Maplewood Drew a Lively Crowd [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Storm Watchers Go Wild on Twitter [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Storm Watchers Go Wild on Twitter [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

St. Louis Twitter Reacts To Political Scandal [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Twitter Reacts To Political Scandal [PHOTOS]
That Viral 'Basement House' in Illinois Was Sold [PHOTOS]

That Viral 'Basement House' in Illinois Was Sold [PHOTOS]
Taste of Maplewood

Taste of Maplewood Drew a Lively Crowd [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Storm Watchers Go Wild on Twitter [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Storm Watchers Go Wild on Twitter [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

St. Louis Twitter Reacts To Political Scandal [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Twitter Reacts To Political Scandal [PHOTOS]
That Viral 'Basement House' in Illinois Was Sold [PHOTOS]

That Viral 'Basement House' in Illinois Was Sold [PHOTOS]
Taste of Maplewood

Taste of Maplewood Drew a Lively Crowd [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Storm Watchers Go Wild on Twitter [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Storm Watchers Go Wild on Twitter [PHOTOS]

Trending

Downfall: A Guide To the Scandal Rocking St. Louis' City Hall

By Ryan Krull and Monica Obradovic

Lewis Reed speaking to the press after an unsealed federal indictment implicated him in a bribery scheme.

Hapless Deer Attempts St. Louis Bank Heist, Fails Miserably

By Daniel Hill

Hapless Deer Attempts St. Louis Bank Heist, Fails Miserably

Teen Injured Attempting to Escape St. Louis Juvenile Detention Center

By Ryan Krull

The Hogan Street Regional Youth Center, a juvenile detention facility in north St. Louis.

Nelly’s Former Mansion Owned by Alleged Cult

By Ryan Krull

Nelly’s Former Mansion Owned by Alleged Cult

Also in News

Hartmann: St. Louis Is a Town Full of 'John Does'

By Ray Hartmann

Jeffrey Boyd, Lewis Reed and John Collins-Muhammad were all indicted last week after allegedly taking bribes from a John Doe.

Missouri Homelessness Bill Would Make Sleeping on State Land a Crime

By Monica Obradovic

House Bill 1606 would make camping on state-owned land a Class C misdemeanor.

Missing Ballwin Woman's Body Found in Meramec River

By Jenna Jones

Missing Ballwin Woman's Body Found in Meramec River

Hartmann: When It Comes to Murdered Kids, Vicky Hartzler Sticks to Her Guns

By Ray Hartmann

Vicky Hartzler is running for U.S. Senate and says we shouldn't let a mass shootings at elementary schools influence our gun laws.
More

Digital Issue

June 8, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us