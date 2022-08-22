Suspect in St. Louis Shaw Home Invasions Identified

click to enlarge St. Louis Metropolitan Police Booking photo for Antonio Mosley, 24.

click to enlarge St. Louis Metropolitan Police Antonio Mosley, 24, is facing charges of sexual assault and kidnapping, among others.

The Office of the Circuit Attorney in St. Louis city has issued a slew of charges against a 24-year-old man accused of breaking into two homes in the Shaw neighborhood on Friday.Antonio Mosley has been charged with two counts of robbery, two counts of burglary, four counts of armed criminal action, one count of kidnapping and one count of sodomy.On Friday around 4:30 p.m. a 31-year-old woman living on Shaw Boulevard in Shaw told police that Mosley "crawled into her residence through a rear window, brandished a handgun, and then demanded electronics," according to police logs.After taking the woman's property, Mosley allegedly sexually assaulted her before fleeing the residence.About 40 minutes later, on Russell Boulevard in the same neighborhood, another woman stated that Mosley entered her home though an unlocked kitchen door. He then "pointed a handgun at her, and then demanded money and jewelry," police say.Mosley fled the the house after the woman handed over valuables.A police search of the area ensued and Mosley was arrested on South 39th Street.He was found to be in possession of property belonging to both victims as well as a handgun.