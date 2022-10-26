Taco Circus, The Island Latest St. Louis Restaurants to be Hit by Thieves

Four popular restaurants in St. Louis have seen break-ins or attempted break-ins in the past week.
On Friday, the RFT reported that Steve's Hot Dogs on South Grand had the window on its front door broken and three men entered the restaurant looking for cash.
On Sunday, the co-owner of Central West End seafood restaurant Yellow Belly posted to Twitter that both windows on that business's front door had been completely smashed as well.
Those two incidents were followed by two more this morning. Fox 2 News reported that there was a break in at Taco Circus in the Grove and an attempted break in at The Island in Soulard.
I guess we got next @YellowbellyStl https://t.co/eR9lTnAkID pic.twitter.com/NXYty3wEOE— Travis Howard (@travhow) October 23, 2022
In addition to those two break-ins, Fox 2 News also reported that a Chase Bank ATM was stolen from a Central West End parking lot on Lindell Boulevard near Whittier Street this morning as well.
