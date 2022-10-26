Taco Circus, The Island Latest St. Louis Restaurants to be Hit by Thieves

Area restaurants have been targets of recent break-ins

By on Wed, Oct 26, 2022 at 2:45 pm

click to enlarge Surveillance video from Steve's Hot Dogs shows last night's break-in. - Danni Eickenhorst Twitter Account
Danni Eickenhorst Twitter Account
Surveillance video from Steve's Hot Dogs shows last night's break-in.

Four popular restaurants in St. Louis have seen break-ins or attempted break-ins in the past week.

On Friday, the RFT reported that Steve's Hot Dogs on South Grand had the window on its front door broken and three men entered the restaurant looking for cash.
Related
Still from Steve's Hot Dogs surveillance video.

VIDEO: Thieves Break into Steve's Hot Dogs Overnight: "What a violation" co-owner Danni Eickenhorst wrote on Twitter

Steve's co-owner Danni Eickenhorst posted surveillance video of the incident to Twitter.

On Sunday, the co-owner of Central West End seafood restaurant Yellow Belly posted to Twitter that both windows on that business's front door had been completely smashed as well.
Those two incidents were followed by two more this morning. Fox 2 News reported that there was a break in at Taco Circus in the Grove and an attempted break in at The Island in Soulard.

In addition to those two break-ins, Fox 2 News also reported that a Chase Bank ATM was stolen from a Central West End parking lot on Lindell Boulevard near Whittier Street this morning as well.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

Vigil After St. Louis School Shooting Draws Hundreds to Tower Grove Park [PHOTOS]

Vigil After CVPA High School Shooting Draws St. Louisans to Tower Grove Park [PHOTOS]
Riverfront Times reporter Monica Obradovic was on the scene.

On-Site Reports and Reactions to the School Shooting at CVPA in St. Louis
Albert Pujols Hits 700 Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

Albert Pujols Hits 700th Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild
Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter

Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter

