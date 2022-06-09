Teen Injured Attempting to Escape St. Louis Juvenile Detention Center

click to enlarge
Google Street View
The Hogan Street Regional Youth Center, a juvenile detention facility in north St. Louis.
Last night, an 18-year-old was injured attempting to escape from the same juvenile detention center where on Sunday three other youths locked an employee in a bathroom in a separate escape.
Around 8 p.m. Wednesday, police say that the 18-year-old hid behind a wardrobe on the third floor of the Hogan Street Regional Youth Center until staff left the room. He then used a drawer to break open a window.
Employees of the youth center returned to the room, discovered what the youth was doing and told him not to jump out the open window. The youth jumped three floors to the ground below.
The police say the youth suffered "broken ankles and a fractured spine" from the fall. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
The incident last night comes on the heels of an escape from the same facility that occurred Sunday morning.
Around 1 a.m., three 17-year-olds lured an employee into a bathroom then held him down and assaulted him. They took his keys and locked him in the bathroom before escaping the center.
KSDK reported
that on Tuesday morning one of the three 17-year-olds was taken into custody and is a suspect in a carjacking that occurred after his escape.
The Hogan Street Regional Youth Center is located in the St. Louis Place neighborhood and is run by the state of Missouri.