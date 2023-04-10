CLICK FOR TICKETS TO UNITED WE BRUNCH: THE ULTIMATE KENTUCKY DERBY WATCH PARTY ON MAY 6!

Texas Abortion Drug Ruling Could Be ‘Devastating’ For Missouri, Advocate Says

Blocking mifepristone will make abortion even harder to access, says Pro-Choice Missouri Executive Director Mallory Schwarz

By on Mon, Apr 10, 2023 at 1:03 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Mifepristone is part of a two-drug regimen used for over 50% of abortions in the U.S., according to sexual health think tank Guttmacher Institute. - Flickr / Robin Marty
Flickr / Robin Marty
Mifepristone is part of a two-drug regimen used for over 50% of abortions in the U.S., according to sexual health think tank Guttmacher Institute.

A federal judge’s ruling against the most common medication abortion drug could have a “devastating” effect on Missourians, according to a Missouri abortion advocate.

On Friday, U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, a Trump-appointed judge, ruled that the Food and Drug Administration didn’t properly approve mifepristone 20 years ago. Mifepristone is part of a two-drug regimen for medication abortions and is currently approved for use up to 10 weeks into a pregnancy.

While Kacsmaryk’s ruling could make mifepristone unavailable across the country, abortion is already banned in Missouri except in cases of medical emergencies. The ruling will not change mifepristone’s availability in Missouri. 

But traveling to other states to receive abortion care has long been Missourians’ last recourse, according to Pro-Choice Missouri Executive Director Mallory Schwarz. Kacsmaryk’s ruling, should it survive legal battles, would only make abortion access harder.

“For years now, Missourians have been forced to flee the state to access medication abortion care while facing great logistical and legal challenges,” Schwarz said in a statement. 

“This further barrier to accessing the safest and most common method regimen of medication abortion will be devastating to Missourians already facing some of the most severe barriers to accessing abortion in the country,” Schwarz said. 

The fallout of a mifepristone ban would have a disproportionate impact on Black, rural, youth and LGBTQ+ communities which already face the greatest health disparities, Schwarz continued. Health insurance disparities, policy decisions and health provider bias all contribute to deepening inequalities of U.S. abortion access.

But the mifepristone ban may not play out as intended. Less than an hour after Kacsmaryk made his ruling, U.S. District Judge Thomas Race ordered the FDA to continue allowing mifepristone where Democratic attorneys general sued to protect the drug’s availability in 17 states, including Illinois. And some doctors say they will continue to provide medication abortions without mifepristone. 

President Joe Biden’s administration has also pledged to fight the ruling and already filed an appeal.

While the country waits for the outcome of Kacsmaryk’s decision, Schwarz said, “We’re reminded once again how Missourians’ fate rests in the hands of men in robes acting thousands of miles away.”

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times.
Scroll to read more Missouri News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Missouri Budweiser Distributor Cancels Clydesdale Showings After Right-Wing Uproar

By Monica Obradovic

Budweiser Clydesdales were originally scheduled for showings in Springfield this week.

David Mueller Will Challenge Kim Gardner in 2024

By Ryan Krull

David Mueller Will Challenge Kim Gardner in 2024

What One Man Learned Walking 45 Miles Through St. Louis' South City

By Jim Merkel

A new book covers the history and character of some of south city's most charming neighborhoods, like Soulard.

Miguel Perez Is St. Louis CITY SC's Youngest Player and Fully Homegrown

By Julian Trejo

Miguel celebrating CITY’s 3-2 victory against Austin FC after his MLS debut on February 25.

Also in News

Small Batch of T-Rav Heads Available This Friday

By Rosalind Early

T-Rav man caught the attention of St. Louis when he popped up on our screens during the CITY SC game.

St. Louis' T-Rav Baby Speaks Out (Well, Her Dad Does)

By Rosalind Early

T-Rav baby with her spokesperson (and father) Chris Buerke and her possible relation Roman Bürki.

RFT Reviews the Week: April 3 to April 9

By Anonymous

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft announced he's running for governor.

Miguel Perez Is St. Louis CITY SC's Youngest Player and Fully Homegrown

By Julian Trejo

Miguel celebrating CITY’s 3-2 victory against Austin FC after his MLS debut on February 25.
More

Digital Issue

April 5, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us