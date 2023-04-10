Texas Abortion Drug Ruling Could Be ‘Devastating’ For Missouri, Advocate Says

click to enlarge Flickr / Robin Marty Mifepristone is part of a two-drug regimen used for over 50% of abortions in the U.S., according to sexual health think tank Guttmacher Institute.

A federal judge’s ruling against the most common medication abortion drug could have a “devastating” effect on Missourians, according to a Missouri abortion advocate.

On Friday, U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, a Trump-appointed judge, ruled that the Food and Drug Administration didn’t properly approve mifepristone 20 years ago. Mifepristone is part of a two-drug regimen for medication abortions and is currently approved for use up to 10 weeks into a pregnancy.

While Kacsmaryk’s ruling could make mifepristone unavailable across the country, abortion is already banned in Missouri except in cases of medical emergencies. The ruling will not change mifepristone’s availability in Missouri.

But traveling to other states to receive abortion care has long been Missourians’ last recourse, according to Pro-Choice Missouri Executive Director Mallory Schwarz. Kacsmaryk’s ruling, should it survive legal battles, would only make abortion access harder.

“For years now, Missourians have been forced to flee the state to access medication abortion care while facing great logistical and legal challenges,” Schwarz said in a statement.

“This further barrier to accessing the safest and most common method regimen of medication abortion will be devastating to Missourians already facing some of the most severe barriers to accessing abortion in the country,” Schwarz said.

The fallout of a mifepristone ban would have a disproportionate impact on Black, rural, youth and LGBTQ+ communities which already face the greatest health disparities, Schwarz continued. Health insurance disparities, policy decisions and health provider bias all contribute to deepening inequalities of U.S. abortion access.

But the mifepristone ban may not play out as intended. Less than an hour after Kacsmaryk made his ruling, U.S. District Judge Thomas Race ordered the FDA to continue allowing mifepristone where Democratic attorneys general sued to protect the drug’s availability in 17 states, including Illinois. And some doctors say they will continue to provide medication abortions without mifepristone.

President Joe Biden’s administration has also pledged to fight the ruling and already filed an appeal.

While the country waits for the outcome of Kacsmaryk’s decision, Schwarz said, “We’re reminded once again how Missourians’ fate rests in the hands of men in robes acting thousands of miles away.”