The Best Concerts in St. Louis This Week: March 30 to April 5

click to enlarge COURTESY PHOTO Lady J Huston.

Lady J Huston: Tribute to Billie Holiday

7 p.m. Friday, March 31. National Blues Museum, 615 Washington Avenue. $25. 314-925-0016.

Billie Holiday was one of the greatest singers of all time, full stop. By delivering her lilting, timeless vocals in a style inspired by the jazz instrumentalists of her era, she changed the name of the game, massively influencing jazz and pop music in America while pioneering a rhythmic, improvisational approach to tempo and phrasing. In so doing, Lady Day definitively secured her legacy before her death at just 44 years old, with posthumous honors including inductions into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Grammy Hall of Fame and the Ertegun Jazz Hall of Fame, not to mention the numerous statues erected in her honor. This Friday, March 31, one of St. Louis' finest blues singers, Lady J Huston, will tackle Holiday's oeuvre for a special tribute at the National Blues Museum, a captivating evening of jazz classics spanning the late singer's impressive career. Lady J has often cited Holliday as one of her favorites, and her passion for the songs she'll be singing ensures that this will be a show that local jazz lovers will be talking about for some time.

Speaking of Honors: Lady J is a bit of a star in her own right, having toured as music director with blues legend Albert King and as a winner of numerous Blues Music Awards as the Las Vegas Queen of Blues during a 25-year stint. Now back in her native St. Louis, she's ready to deliver the music of one of her idols. It's sure to be a night to remember.

click to enlarge VIA ARTIST BANDCAMP Deterioration.

Deterioration w/ Active Shooter, Animated Dead, Death Pose

8 p.m. Tuesday, April 4. CBGB, 3163 South Grand Boulevard. $10. No phone.

To most ears, Deterioration's music is nothing short of an absolute cacophony, the type of racket that might result if you dumped an entire utensil drawer into a running garbage disposal while revving up a dirt bike and beating a snarling dog with a screaming seagull. But to the more sophisticated, the Minneapolis two-piece's relentless grindcore stylings are positively sublime. Drummer Joe Kahmann's impossibly fast blastbeats undergird the brutal, tight riffs delivered by his brother, guitarist/bassist/vocalist Jim Kahmann, who in turn alternates back and forth between growling Cookie Monster vocals and blood-curdling shrieking over the course of the band's blink-and-you'll-miss-them songs. An ongoing concern for more than 20 years now, Deterioration has made quite a name for itself in punk and metal circles through its constant release schedule, which has seen the group put out more than 60 projects, many of them splits with like-minded acts. On Tuesday, April 4, the group will return to St. Louis to fill CBGB with a beautiful sort of earsplitting noise that's guaranteed to get some heads banging (while likely also causing some unsuspecting bar patrons to take their business elsewhere for the evening).

First Things First: Houston powerviolence act Active Shooter will join Belleville death metal band Animated Dead and upstart St. Louis hardcore group Death Pose to open the show.

-Andy Coco’s NOLA Funk and R&B Revue: 9:30 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-BareFuzz: w/ Colt Ball & Friends 8 p.m., $12-$16. Central Stage, 3524 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, 314-533-0367.-Cheekface: 8 p.m., $16. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.-Cohen: w/ Smile on the Sinner, At My Worst 7 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.-Jackie Greene, Lilly Winwood: 8 p.m., $29.50. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.-Mission Taco Joint 10-Year Anniversary Party: w/ My Posse In Efffect 8 p.m., $10. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.-Pierce Crask: 4 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Piper Rockelle: 7 p.m., $25.99-$599.99. The Golden Record, 2720 Cherokee Street, St. Louis.-Sharon & Doug Foehner: 7 p.m., free. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Tom Hall: 3 p.m., free. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.Unknown Mortal Orchestra: 8 p.m., $28-$35. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.-Walter Parks: w/ Jody Redhage Ferber & Ben Dicke 7:30 p.m., $15-$20. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.-aedfx.: w/ Cvndles, Pollux, Letters 8 p.m., $15-$20. Central Stage, 3524 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, 314-533-0367.-The Breakdowwns: w/ The Intrusion, Chronyx 8 p.m., $10. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.-Chasing The Milky Way: 5 p.m., $10. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 S. Kingshighway, 2nd floor, St. Louis, 314-376-5313.-The Emo Night Tour: 8 p.m., $13. The Hawthorn, 2225 Washington Avenue, St. Louis.-End of the Line: An Allman Brothers Tribute: 8 p.m., $22-$28. City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, 314-678-5060.-Gimme Gimme Disco: 8:30 p.m., $15. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.-Graham Curry & The Missouri Fury: 7:30 p.m., free. The Frisco Barroom, 8110 Big Bend Blvd., Webster Groves, 314-455-1090.-Hard Bop Messengers: 7:30 p.m., $15-$20. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.-Hudai: w/ Chain Link, At My Worst, Revelations 8 p.m., $12. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.-Kingdom Brothers: 4 p.m., free. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Mongoose: w/ War Druid, Cloud Machine 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.-Ms. Hy-C and her Fresh Start Band: 7 p.m., $25. National Blues Museum, 615 Washington Ave., St. Louis.-Muriel Anderson: 8 p.m., $21-$25. The Focal Point, 2720 Sutton Blvd., Maplewood, 314-560-2778.-Pirate Signal: 8 p.m., $10. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.-Scrub: w/ DJ Chilly C, Jonezy, ATG, Egan’s Rats, Smiley Boy, Comp Da Great, Squires X Dude Its Nolan, City FME 8 p.m., $15-$20. Pop’s Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.-Teen Mortgage: w/ No Antics, WeedTüth 8 p.m., $12-$15. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.-The 15th Annual Gateway Blues Festival: 8 p.m., $59-$125. Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market St, St. Louis, 314-499-7600.-The 45: 8 p.m., $10. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.-All Roostered Up: noon, free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Best Night Ever: 8:30 p.m., $15. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.-City Morgue: 8 p.m., $30. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.-The Commodores: 8 p.m., $65-$125. Lindenwood University’s J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts, 2300 W. Clay St., St. Charles, 636-949-4433.Eugene & Company: 8 p.m., free. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Future/Modern: w/ Judson Claiborne, Two Hands/One Engine 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.-The Gaslight Squares: 7:30 p.m., free. The Frisco Barroom, 8110 Big Bend Blvd., Webster Groves, 314-455-1090.-Hell Night: w/ Bastard Squad, Killing Fever 8 p.m., $12. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.-The Homewreckers: 5 p.m., $10. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 S. Kingshighway, 2nd floor, St. Louis, 314-376-5313.-Jeremiah Johnson: 7 p.m., $25. National Blues Museum, 615 Washington Ave., St. Louis.-Legends Never Die Tour: w/ Jeezy, Lil Boosie, Boosie Badazz, T.I., Webbie 8 p.m., $65-$225. Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Ave., St. Louis, 314-241-1888.-Mild Cartoon Violence: w/ Last Time Down, Mid Tempo Death March 8 p.m., $12. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.-The Potomac Accord: w/ Sole Loan, 33 on the Needle 7 p.m., free. Platypus, 4501 Manchester Avenue, St. Louis, 314-359-2293.-The Road To Pointfest 2023: Session 3: 7 p.m., $8. Pop’s Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.-Rockin Rascals: 3 p.m., free. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.Shana Farr: 7:30 p.m., $25-$30. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.-Swamp Lion: w/ Nolia, Mindclot, Murtaugh, Karenocalypse 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.-Avery*Sunshine Night 1: 7 p.m., $45-$50. City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, 314-678-5060.-Erik Brooks: 8 p.m., free. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Polyphia: 7:30 p.m., $29.50. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.-Products: w/ Crisis Walk Ins, Pealds, Lucky Shells 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.-Rich McDonough & the Rhythm Renegades: 3 p.m., free. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-The Snozzberries: 7 p.m. Central Stage, 3524 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, 314-533-0367.-Three of a Perfect Pair: 10 a.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.-Avery*Sunshine Night 2: 7 p.m., $45-$50. City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, 314-678-5060.-Blaze & ABK: 7 p.m., $15. Pop’s Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.-D.R.I.: 7 p.m., $15. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.-Monday Night Review: w/ Tim, Danny and Randy 7 p.m., free. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Soulard Blues Band: 9 p.m., $8. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Adam Maness & Friends: w/ Erin Bode, Kevin McBeth 10 a.m., $20-$23. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-533-9900.-Andrew Dahle: 9 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Naked Mike: 7 p.m., free. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.Nick Shoulders: 8 p.m., $20. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.-Dawes: 8 p.m., $35-$40. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.-The English Beat: 8 p.m., $30. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.-John McVey Band: 8 p.m., free. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Margaret & Friends: 3 p.m., free. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Raul Malo of the Mavericks: 7:30 p.m., $65. City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, 314-678-5060.-Voodoo Ladies Night: 9 p.m., $14. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-The Wailers: 8 p.m., $25. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.-Adam Maness & Friends: W/ Erin Bode, Kevin McBeth, Tue., April 11, 10 a.m., $20-$23. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-533-9900.-Allie Kral and Mimi Naja: Fri., April 28, 8 p.m., $28. City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, 314-678-5060.-Avery*Sunshine Night 1: Sun., April 9, 7 p.m., $45-$50. City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, 314-678-5060.-Avery*Sunshine Night 2: Mon., April 10, 7 p.m., $45-$50. City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, 314-678-5060.-Fister: W/ Ilsa, Hot Corpse, Furnace Floor, Thu., June 1, 8 p.m., $15. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.-Flying House: Fri., June 9, 7:30 p.m., $15. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.-Hard Bop Messengers: Fri., April 7, 7:30 p.m., $15-$20. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.-Jimmy Griffin and the Incurables: Fri., June 23, 8 p.m., $20. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.-Less Than Jake: Fri., Aug. 11, 8 p.m., $27. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.-Lindsey Stirling: Mon., Aug. 14, 8 p.m., $29.50-$195. St. Louis Music Park, 750 Casino Center Dr., Maryland Heights, 314-451-2244.-Nite Owl: A Tribute To Hip Hop: Sat., June 3, 8 p.m., $15. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.-Owl City: Sat., Oct. 14, 7:30 p.m., $32. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.-Products: W/ Crisis Walk Ins, Pealds, Lucky Shells, Sun., April 9, 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.-The Saint Louis Chamber Chorus: Sun., April 16, 3 p.m., $10-$30.-Immanuel Lutheran Church, 115 S. 6th St., St. Charles, 636-946-2656. Shana Farr: Sat., April 8, 7:30 p.m., $25-$30. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.-SleepSculptor: W/ So Hideous, Nolia, SCUZZ, Wed., May 10, 8 p.m., $12. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.-Subhumans: W/ Cop/Out, Mon., May 29, 8 p.m., $20. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.-Swamp Lion: W/ Nolia, Mindclot, Murtaugh, Karenocalypse, Sat., April 8, 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.-Sweetmelk: W/ The Boy (That I Once Knew), Sat., May 6, 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.-Unwed Sailor: W/ NightSwim, Wed., May 24, 8 p.m., $15. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.-Ween: Sat., Aug. 5, 8 p.m., $34.50-$74.50. St. Louis Music Park, 750 Casino Center Dr., Maryland Heights, 314-451-2244.