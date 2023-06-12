The Cardinals Know You Need 8th Inning Booze to Drown Your Sorrows

The Cards recently extended the cutoff point for alcohol sales

By on Mon, Jun 12, 2023 at 11:34 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Pre-gaming is not enough to get you through this season of Cardinals baseball.
Theo Welling
Pre-gaming is not enough to get you through this season of Cardinals baseball.
You can now buy alcohol through the end of the 8th inning at St. Louis Cardinals games. With the way this season's going, you're going to need it.

The Cards are in the midst of a brutal slump at 12 games below .500. (For the non-sportsball fans, that means the Cardinals have lost 12 more games than they've won.) And the team is dead last in its division.

Yikes! Luckily, home games will now let your drown your sorrows for a little longer while our boys are losing miserably.

The Cardinals is just one of multiple MLB teams to extend alcohol sales after the new 30-second time limit between batters quickened the pace of play. Most baseball teams, including St. Louis', have historically stopped selling alcohol after the seventh inning, according to the Associated Press.

Make sure you Drink Responsibly™ and maybe take the new Cardinals Responsible Fan pledge for a chance to throw an honorary pitch.

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times.
Scroll to read more Sports articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Man Dies After Eating Oysters from St. Louis County Shop

By Ryan Krull

The Fruit Stand & Seafood in Manchester

Former Alderman Brandon Bosley Indicted

By Ryan Krull

Brandon Bosley is a former alderman for the city.

Man Shot Leaving Party at Short-Term Rental in Shaw, Police Say

By Ryan Krull

File photo of police crime tape.

Climb Trees, Shoot Arrows at These Free Adult Summer Camps in St. Louis

By Monica Obradovic

The summer vibe we need.

Also in News

Man Shot Leaving Party at Short-Term Rental in Shaw, Police Say

By Ryan Krull

File photo of police crime tape.

RFT Review the Week: June 5 to June 11

By Anonymous

He's no longer playing ball, but Albert Pujols is still connected to the MLB.

Former Alderman Brandon Bosley Indicted

By Ryan Krull

Brandon Bosley is a former alderman for the city.

Climb Trees, Shoot Arrows at These Free Adult Summer Camps in St. Louis

By Monica Obradovic

The summer vibe we need.
More

Digital Issue

June 7, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us