The Cardinals Know You Need 8th Inning Booze to Drown Your Sorrows

Pre-gaming is not enough to get you through this season of Cardinals baseball.
You can now buy alcohol through the end of the 8th inning at St. Louis Cardinals games. With the way this season's going, you're going to need it.
The Cards are in the midst of a brutal slump at 12 games below .500. (For the non-sportsball fans, that means the Cardinals have lost 12 more games than they've won.) And the team is dead last in its division.
Yikes! Luckily, home games will now let your drown your sorrows for a little longer while our boys are losing miserably.
The Cardinals is just one of multiple MLB teams to extend alcohol sales after the new 30-second time limit between batters quickened the pace of play. Most baseball teams, including St. Louis', have historically stopped selling alcohol after the seventh inning, according to the Associated Press
Make sure you Drink Responsibly™ and maybe take the new Cardinals Responsible Fan
pledge for a chance to throw an honorary pitch.
