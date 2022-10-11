The Gateway Arch Gets Spooky for Halloween This Weekend

If riding the tram normally scares you, "Frights & Heights" takes it to a new level this Saturday only

By on Tue, Oct 11, 2022 at 7:11 am

click to enlarge Gateway Arch at night
COURTESY FLICKR/ TONY FAIOLA
Get spooked at the Arch this Saturday.

This weekend, ring in the Halloween season at St. Louis’ most iconic destination.

On Saturday, October 15, the Gateway Arch will host a night of thrills and chills  with its Frights and Heights event.

From 6:30 to 10 p.m., family-friendly “spooktacular” events will take over the Arch. A DJ will play music at the Arch mezzanine for a Halloween dance party. Balloon benders will bring “boo-loon” animals to life, artists will paint faces and pumpkins will be available for decorating.

A “trick or tram” up to the top of the monument will show St. Louis from its best view, but with a Halloween twist. Rides will be haunted by spooky sights and sounds (however ascents to the top of the Arch's towering 630 feet may be scary enough for some).

Cost for admission is $21 per person, but children under 3 can enter for free. Tickets include access to a one-hour riverfront cruise ride from the Riverboats at the Gateway Arch.

Family-friendly Halloween costumes are encouraged, however, little Deadpools and Jack Sparrows beware: no weapons (real or fake) will be allowed into the Arch’s facility.

See more info and ticket information on Gateway Arch’s website.

Tags:

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times.
Albert Pujols Hits 700 Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

Albert Pujols Hits 700th Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild
Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter

Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter
@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]
Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]

