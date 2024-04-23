The Green Party’s Jill Stein Will Speak at a Library in St. Louis Saturday

Green Party Presidential Candidate Dr. Jill Stein is slated to speak at the University City Public Library on Saturday. She will speak alongside other academic and activist organizations on topics ranging from mass incarceration to factory farms in St. Louis.

Stein has previously been slammed by members of the Democratic Party, who accused her of taking votes away from Hillary Clinton in 2016. Some worry the same thing could happen in the 2024 presidential election as President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump prepare for the rematch no one asked for.

Stein’s remarks will be part of the Gateway Green Education Foundation, which is dedicated to hosting controversial forums that are open to the public, according to its press release.

Stein previously ran for president in 2012 and 2016. She plans to speak about her reflections on the race for president in addition to “the Mid-East war, conflict in Ukraine, size

of the military budget, mass incarceration, Medicare-for-all, abortion rights, public education,

industrial agriculture, factory farms, and (especially in St. Louis) chemical/pesticide poisoning,” according to the news release.

“Guests invited to pose questions to Dr. Stein include a panel of students, representatives of the Muslim community, advocates for Black liberation, and environmental and peace activists,” according to the release.

The event is open to the public and the discussion will start at 1 p.m. on Saturday.