The Last Supermoon of the Year Shines Over St. Louis Tonight

The “Sturgeon Moon” is spectacular

By on Fri, Aug 12, 2022 at 8:01 am



The Gods dropped a new supermoon last night and, man, it is lit.

Say hello to the “Sturgeon Moon” — a name that originates with the Algonquin peoples who called it such because it happened during peak time for catching sturgeon in the Great Lakes.

The Sturgeon Moon lit up skies across the world last night when it made its big debut, but it’s hanging out into the weekend so hopefully you can catch it tonight in St. Louis, too.


If you want to see the moon shine tonight, hope for clear skies then head outside right after sunset and look to the east. With any luck, it'll be glowing so big and bright that it might even freak you out a little.

Photographers all around the globe pointed their lenses to the sky last night and their pictures are spectacular. If you want to take your own photos to document the occasion, check out these tips from NASA about how to best photograph the moon.


And you can’t see it in your location, it could be because of clouds or as a result of light pollution. The cool thing about living in the Midwest, though, is that you can usually reach farmland in 20 minutes or less by car. Illinois, we’re coming for ya!

