The RFT Is Hiring an Arts & Culture Writer

The Riverfront Times is hiring a writer to bring new energy to its cultural coverage — and bring sharp insight to stories about arts, music, nightlife, cannabis and the kind of local controversies that have long been the paper’s bread and better.

We’re looking for someone who is bursting with story ideas for both quick-hit and in-depth pieces. Whether you’re interested in profiling the latest local TikTok star, writing a full report on the new club that’s opened in Downtown West or digging into the latest outrage at a certain community radio station that shall not be named here, you should be eager to talk to people and obsessed with getting to the bottom of what’s happening around town. Stylish prose is a plus. So is good photography.

The RFT is staffed by a small but mighty team where everyone pitches in for everything. You should be willing to do everything from writing Best Of items to pinch-hitting on news coverage when duty calls. Bonus points if you’re obsessed with social media and could take a turn manning our Instagram account — or writing teases for Facebook.

The skills we’re looking for

-Excellent writing skills, with an understanding of the special requirements of writing for the web

-Superior spelling, grammar and punctuation skills (it's about time someone around here had them)

-Knowledge of St. Louis and a deep interest in the people, places and things that matter to St. Louisans

-Ability to write quickly when the story warrants it

-Excellent interpersonal skills to work effectively and collaboratively

-Ability to learn programs such as Google Analytics, Canva and other tools to analyze traffic patterns and maintain social media scheduling



-Enthusiasm for a quirky workplace where plaster may fall from the ceiling and news may break right as you were wrapping up for the day — but you'd rather pitch in than go home anyway

This is a full-time position with benefits.



Could you be the journalist we’re looking for? Email a resume, cover letter and three samples of published work to Executive Editor Sarah Fenske at [email protected]. If you have a few samples of photography to share, we’d love to see those too.

Questions are welcome via email. And to answer one right off the bat: Yes, our staff often works from home, and we relish the flexibility in that. But we absolutely need someone who lives in the St. Louis area — and can join us in our office on the Hill at least three days a week.



We look forward to hearing from you.