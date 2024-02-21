The RFT Is Looking for a Few Good Summer Interns

click to enlarge
SARAH FENSKE
Seeing your story in this box is the St. Louis version of your name in lights ... right?
If you still believe in the written word when everyone else is glued to TikTok, if you're determined to see past the spin and to the truth, you might have what it takes to write or take photos for the Riverfront Times
. And we're looking for a few smart college students to join us this summer.
Our internship program is super flexible but also offers the potential to do ambitious work on a part-time schedule. You won't be fetching coffee or cleaning up transcripts for our reporters. Instead, you'll be reporting your own stories and earning bylines. Past interns have gotten big scoops and written cover stories
. Several have gone on to full-time employment at the RFT
.
The ideal candidate already lives in St. Louis and has reliable transportation that can get them not only to our office on the Hill, but to wherever the story takes them. We'll work with you to figure out an 8 to 10 week period this summer where you can join us for 12 to 16 hours a week on the days of your choosing.
If you're interested in this opportunity, please send a cover letter to [email protected]
explaining a bit about who you are and the kind of journalism you aspire to do, along with a resume and three samples of your best work. We're open to hiring interns who are focused on news, music, food or photojournalism, so please let us know your preferences.
Applications are accepted on a rolling basis, but don't delay: We intend to make offers by mid-April.
And while we have you: The River City Journalism Fund
, a local nonprofit that works closely with the RFT
and other local publications, is offering a paid fellowship this summer
specifically focused on aspiring journalists from underrepresented communities. The deadline for that one is March 15.
Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed