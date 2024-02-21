The RFT Is Looking for a Few Good Summer Interns

Where else can you write about the most interesting stuff in town?

By on Wed, Feb 21, 2024 at 10:29 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Seeing your story in this box is the St. Louis version of your name in lights ... right? - SARAH FENSKE
SARAH FENSKE
Seeing your story in this box is the St. Louis version of your name in lights ... right?
If you still believe in the written word when everyone else is glued to TikTok, if you're determined to see past the spin and to the truth, you might have what it takes to write or take photos for the Riverfront Times. And we're looking for a few smart college students to join us this summer.

Our internship program is super flexible but also offers the potential to do ambitious work on a part-time schedule. You won't be fetching coffee or cleaning up transcripts for our reporters. Instead, you'll be reporting your own stories and earning bylines. Past interns have gotten big scoops and written cover stories. Several have gone on to full-time employment at the RFT.

The ideal candidate already lives in St. Louis and has reliable transportation that can get them not only to our office on the Hill, but to wherever the story takes them. We'll work with you to figure out an 8 to 10 week period this summer where you can join us for 12 to 16 hours a week on the days of your choosing.

If you're interested in this opportunity, please send a cover letter to [email protected] explaining a bit about who you are and the kind of journalism you aspire to do, along with a resume and three samples of your best work. We're open to hiring interns who are focused on news, music, food or photojournalism, so please let us know your preferences.

Applications are accepted on a rolling basis, but don't delay: We intend to make offers by mid-April.

And while we have you: The River City Journalism Fund, a local nonprofit that works closely with the RFT and other local publications, is offering a paid fellowship this summer specifically focused on aspiring journalists from underrepresented communities. The deadline for that one is March 15.

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Sarah Fenske

Sarah Fenske is the executive editor of the RFT and its sister papers. She is the former host of St. Louis on the Air and continues to host its Legal Roundtable, as well participating as an occasional panelist on Nine PBS' Donnybrook. She lives in St. Louis.
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Police Standoff in Lafayette Square Closes Jefferson Avenue

By Ryan Krull

A suspect barricaded in home near Jefferson Avenue on February 20, 2024.

Bob Cassilly’s Former Workshop Is in Peril of Demolition — Again

By Kallie Cox

Bob Cassilly’s former art studio sits vacant and boarded up on February 20, 2024.

St. Louis Launched Charles Lindbergh. It's Time We Grappled with His Legacy

By Shula Neuman

St. Louis helped launch Charles Lindbergh. But there's a dark side to the aviator's legacy.

Dack Daugherty Charged with Trying to Steal 106 Acres of Land

By Ryan Krull

Booking photo of Dack Daugherty.

Also in News

GOP Freedom Caucus Tried to Pin Kansas City Shooting on ‘Illegal Immigrant’

By Ray Hartmann

Two juveniles' gunplay left one person dead and 22 injured at the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl celebration on Wednesday, February 14.

Perv Potosi Cop Matthew Skaggs Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison

By Sarah Fenske

Matthew Skaggs is a former Potosi cop.

Barbara Baker Fights to Give Women in Prison a Second Chance

By Kathleen Lees

Barbara Baker has advocated for women coming out of prison for 25 years.

Pro-Palestine Activists Denounce Resolution Commending Israel

By Kallie Cox

Mohammed Ghannam, right, waves a Palestinian flag to drivers on I-44 from Tamm Avenue during a protest for Palestinian liberation on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024.
More

Digital Issue

February 21, 2024

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 430033

St. Louis, MO 63143

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us