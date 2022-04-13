The Riverfront Times Is Seeking Freelance Writers

click to enlarge RIVERFRONT TIMES You could see your name in print.



Want to get a little extra money on the side by sharing hot takes with St. Louis? Then consider freelancing for the Riverfront Times!



The RFT is currently looking for culture writers (visual art, theater, music) and weed contributors. You would write on a weekly or biweekly basis and be expected to pitch story ideas and cover stories on request.



Qualifications for the positions include an interest in culture or weed (or both) and writing experience. While previous experience in journalism or criticism is great, it is not required. The pay is not great (if we're being honest), but in addition to getting reimbursed for your weed purchases (if you are reviewing product for us) or getting to see free shows (if you're writing a review for us), freelancing will also impress all your friends.



If you'd like to write for us about weed, then you must have a medical marijuana card.



If this sounds like something you'd like to try, please send an email introducing yourself and specifying what type of freelance writing you'd like to do to [email protected] Also, please attach three writing samples.