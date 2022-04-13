The Riverfront Times Is Seeking Summer Interns

click to enlarge
RIVERFRONT TIMES
The Riverfront Times is looking for interns
If you're interested in spending the summer doing the kind of journalism that people actually want to read, think about applying for one of the Riverfront Times
' summer internships.
We're looking for smart college students to join us as reporters and photographers. This isn't a busywork internship. You'll be telling stories under the guidance of experienced reporters and editors from the start.
Internships are unpaid, and must be for course credit. We also limit the positions to part-time, between ten and fifteen hours per week. Schedules are flexible.
Experience at your college newspaper is helpful but not required, and you don't have to be a journalism major. We're looking for photographers, as well as writers interested in reporting about hard news, food, arts, music, or a combination. Your application should include your preferences. Ranking them isn't a bad idea. Deadline to apply is April 30.
If this sounds good to you, send an email with three writing samples or examples of your photography, a cover letter and resume to [email protected]