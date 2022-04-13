Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

The Riverfront Times Is Seeking Summer Interns

By on Wed, Apr 13, 2022 at 8:00 am

click to enlarge The Riverfront Times is looking for interns - RIVERFRONT TIMES
RIVERFRONT TIMES
The Riverfront Times is looking for interns


If you're interested in spending the summer doing the kind of journalism that people actually want to read, think about applying for one of the Riverfront Times' summer internships.

We're looking for smart college students to join us as reporters and photographers. This isn't a busywork internship. You'll be telling stories under the guidance of experienced reporters and editors from the start.

Internships are unpaid, and must be for course credit. We also limit the positions to part-time, between ten and fifteen hours per week. Schedules are flexible.

Experience at your college newspaper is helpful but not required, and you don't have to be a journalism major. We're looking for photographers, as well as writers interested in reporting about hard news, food, arts, music, or a combination. Your application should include your preferences. Ranking them isn't a bad idea. Deadline to apply is April 30.

If this sounds good to you, send an email with three writing samples or examples of your photography, a cover letter and resume to [email protected]

About The Author

Rosalind Early

Rosalind is the editor-in-chief of the Riverfront Times.
More
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Cardinals Opening Day in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Everything We Saw at Cardinals Opening Day in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
Tie: 20. Willie McGee (1982-90, 1996-99): McGee first won over Cardinals fans by slugging two home runs and robbing one defensively in Game 3 of the 1982 World Series. He went on to win two batting titles and an MVP. His humility endeared him to a Cardinals fan base that showered him with standing ovations for four years following his return in 1996. -Brandon Dahl

Top 20 Cardinals of All Time
St. Louis' Grandview Arcade Building Is Ready For a Makeover [PHOTOS]

St. Louis' Grandview Arcade Building Is Ready For a Makeover [PHOTOS]
Everything We Saw at St. Patrick's Day in Dogtown [PHOTOS]

Everything We Saw at St. Patrick's Day in Dogtown [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

Cardinals Opening Day in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Everything We Saw at Cardinals Opening Day in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
Tie: 20. Willie McGee (1982-90, 1996-99): McGee first won over Cardinals fans by slugging two home runs and robbing one defensively in Game 3 of the 1982 World Series. He went on to win two batting titles and an MVP. His humility endeared him to a Cardinals fan base that showered him with standing ovations for four years following his return in 1996. -Brandon Dahl

Top 20 Cardinals of All Time
St. Louis' Grandview Arcade Building Is Ready For a Makeover [PHOTOS]

St. Louis' Grandview Arcade Building Is Ready For a Makeover [PHOTOS]
Everything We Saw at St. Patrick's Day in Dogtown [PHOTOS]

Everything We Saw at St. Patrick's Day in Dogtown [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

Cardinals Opening Day in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Everything We Saw at Cardinals Opening Day in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
Tie: 20. Willie McGee (1982-90, 1996-99): McGee first won over Cardinals fans by slugging two home runs and robbing one defensively in Game 3 of the 1982 World Series. He went on to win two batting titles and an MVP. His humility endeared him to a Cardinals fan base that showered him with standing ovations for four years following his return in 1996. -Brandon Dahl

Top 20 Cardinals of All Time
St. Louis' Grandview Arcade Building Is Ready For a Makeover [PHOTOS]

St. Louis' Grandview Arcade Building Is Ready For a Makeover [PHOTOS]
Everything We Saw at St. Patrick's Day in Dogtown [PHOTOS]

Everything We Saw at St. Patrick's Day in Dogtown [PHOTOS]

Trending

New Missouri Bill Opens Door for Psychedelics Therapy

By Monica Obradovic

A bill filed by Missouri state representative Tony Lovasco would allow eligible patients to try certain psychedelic substances.

Hartmann: Missouri Republicans Just Don't Want Government to Work

By Ray Hartmann

In Jefferson City, lawmakers sit on a huge budget surplus that they refuse to spend on services their constituents need.

Exclusive: Man At Center of Fracas Between Kim Gardner and Police Speaks

By Ryan Krull

Body cam shows Allen Robinson being put in the back of a police van.

St. Louis Bar Owner Who Shot Man On Camera to be Released on Bond

By Ryan Krull

Joshua Lundak

Also in News

New Missouri Bill Opens Door for Psychedelics Therapy

By Monica Obradovic

A bill filed by Missouri state representative Tony Lovasco would allow eligible patients to try certain psychedelic substances.

Hartmann: Missouri Republicans Just Don't Want Government to Work

By Ray Hartmann

In Jefferson City, lawmakers sit on a huge budget surplus that they refuse to spend on services their constituents need.

Hartmann: Busch Valentine Can't Win Missouri Senate Race With Apology Tour

By Ray Hartmann

Trudy Busch Valentine is running for Missouri Senate.

Missouri Governor Says 'COVID-19 Crisis is Over.' St. Louis City Says It's Not

By Jenna Jones

Missouri Governor Mike Parson has declared the state is in an endemic.
More

Digital Issue

April 6, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us