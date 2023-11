click to enlarge Via Google Maps The St. Louis County Courthouse has seen many evictions in the past year.

As part of his deep dive into Missouri's State Assistance for Housing Relief program, reporter Mike Fitzgerald filed Sunshine Law requests to determine how much the program granted to some of St. Louis' biggest evictors.



Here's what he learned from comparing data from Princeton University's Eviction Lab with records obtained via the Missouri Sunshine Law showing how much each entity was granted through the federally funded SAFHR program designed to keep tenants housed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

5305 Forest Creek, Hazelwood

Evictions: 528

SAFHR funding: $0

2. Crossing at Northpointe

14357 Seaview Drive, Florissant

Evictions: 508

SAFHR funding: $1,580,907

3. Awe Bella Vista, LLC

11145 Majorca Drive, Spanish Lake

Evictions: 397

SAFHR funding: $768,263

4. Mills West Pointe Investor LLC

12585 Renault Court, Maryland Heights

Evictions: 390

SAFHR funding: $546,152

5. Spanish Cove Townhomes

11904 El Sabado Drive, Florissant

Evictions: 365

SAFHR funding: $1,250,839