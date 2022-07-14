Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

The State of Missouri Might Have a Stack of Cash Waiting for You

The average Missourian has $300 waiting for them

By on Thu, Jul 14, 2022 at 9:50 am

click to enlarge Bling bling. - @JOLLYUK / FLICKR
@jollyuk / Flickr
Bling bling.

Every now and then, we all need to be reminded that somebody somewhere might be trying to give us free money.

Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick is the guy responsible for holding unclaimed property for you and will help you get it into your bank account. The treasurer’s office is currently holding more than $1 billion in unclaimed assets and some of it might be yours.

Why would you have money just waiting for you? Well, each year our government agencies, businesses and financial institutions turn over millions of dollars when they can’t find you. Leaving it to the treasurer's office to return the money they owe to you.

So if you move frequently or never answer your phone when it rings, this might apply to you, especially. The average Missourian has $300 waiting for them.

Want to find out if you can cash in and take a guilt-free trip to the casino to try to double your money?

Visit treasurer.mo.gov/UnclaimedProperty/en/ to get your search started. Once you’re there, click the blue “Search for Unclaimed Property“ button, enter your information and then cross your fingers!

May all that is owed to you find its way back into your bank account, Missouri.

