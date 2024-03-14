The Super Bowl of the UFL Will Be Played in St. Louis

click to enlarge Reuben Hemmer The kid's sign says it all.

St. Louis will once again have a chance to prove it’s indeed a football town when the United Football League plays their inaugural season's championship game here in St. Louis.

It’s the Super Bowl of the UFL — now coming to a city that was robbed by the UFL’s arch rival, that other league, the NFL.

Mayor Tishaura Jones is expected to make the announcement official at 11 a.m. at a press conference at the Dome at America's Center, where the game will be played in June. She'll be joined by St. Louis Battlehawks Head Coach Anthony Becht, UFL President Russ Brandon and others. The Post-Dispatch reported the scoop early this morning.

The UFL was created late last year when the XFL merged with the USFL. Last season, the Battlehawks were by a wide margin the XFL's biggest success in terms of getting butts in the seats, with about 35,000 fans showing up per game.

In addition to the fun atmosphere, both in and outside the Dome, more than a few fans were motivated to prove that their city can and will support a football franchise, a point that many felt needed to be made loud and clear after the Rams’ departure.

There is of course no guarantee that the Battlehawks will be taking the field for the June championship. Just as with the Super Bowl, the city hosting the game has no bearing on whether that city’s team will compete in it.

But, in a sense, either way St. Louis is a winner. If the Battlehawks make the championship game, their home field advantage will be truly unprecedented in the one-year-old league.

Even if they don’t make it to the championship, St. Louis can prove its football bona fides once again by showing up en masse for a game their team isn’t even playing.



