Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

The Way to Save Roe? Abolish the Filibuster, Says Cori Bush

By on Thu, May 5, 2022 at 9:19 am

click to enlarge Congresswoman Cori Bush speaks at a pro-choice rally on May 3. - MONICA OBRADOVIC
Monica Obradovic
Congresswoman Cori Bush speaks at a pro-choice rally on May 3.

It’s been a tough couple of days for U.S. Representative Cori Bush (D-Mo.).

When news leaked of the Supreme Court’s draft decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey the Democratic congresswoman says she didn’t believe it at first.

“I was broken,” Bush said Wednesday at a news conference with reporters.

The same sentiment has passed through the minds of several Missourians in recent days as the Supreme Court seems set to abolish Americans’ federal right to abortion. Due to Missouri's “trigger law,” Missourians would have little access to abortion once the Supreme Court’s decision takes effect, with no exceptions for rape or incest.

Bush says she sees one path forward — abolishing the filibuster.

“Our position has been the same since I’ve been in this seat, and it has been to abolish the filibuster,” she adds. “We need the votes, and right now, we do not have the votes to codify Roe v. Wade.”

The filibuster allows a minority of senators, 41, to block the action of the majority. When it is used,  60 votes are required for legislation to pass. This supermajority makes it nearly impossible for Democrats to garner enough support in the county’s sharply divided Senate to codify Roe v. Wade. Doing so would establish the landmark abortion- rights decision as law.

According to Anita Manion, assistant professor of political science at the University of Missouri–St. Louis, abolishing the filibuster is a near impossibility at this point.

“As much as I would like to say there’s a possibility, there isn’t,” Manion says.

Abolishing the filibuster would take a majority vote of the Senate, so at least 51 votes. This would require all 50 democrats plus Vice President Kamala Harris to vote against it. But that won’t happen as Democratic senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema have both stated they won’t vote to abolish the filibuster.

Bush says she’d like to see President Joe Biden pressure senators to change their stance.

“I would love to see the president use some of his political capital in this way,” Bush says. “Because, once it’s done, it’s done. We’re talking about something that has been our constitutional right for 49 years. And this is something that can be rolled back so simply?”

But it’s not all doom and gloom. One optimistic path forward, according to Manion, is the wide outrage the Supreme Court’s opinion could spark and its potential to motivate voters.

“Some of the language used in this decision has the potential to undermine other rights,” Manion says.  Roe established that a person's right to privacy protects a pregnant person's right to choose whether or not to have an abortion. The right to privacy was used to overturn sodomy laws and establish the right to contraception. “It could inspire a lot of people to be motivated politically, not just pro-choice advocates.”

Though her party doesn’t have enough votes to overturn this seismic opinion if it takes effect, Bush doesn’t like to hear things are impossible.

At the news conference, Bush recalled how she was told extending the eviction moratorium was impossible, yet it was extended.

“When they tell me it’s impossible, that just means to me to work harder,” Bush says.

About The Author

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times.
More
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

St. Louis Activists Gather to Protest Potential Overturning of Roe v. Wade [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Activists Gather to Protest Potential Overturning of Roe v. Wade [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Area Reacts to Earthquake [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Area Reacts to Earthquake [PHOTOS]
Brentwood Brentwood gets hate because it’s full of big box stores and bad traffic situations, but it’s actually great. The architecture and the classic little old houses in Brentwood are pretty cool, the shopping is premium (many chains are represented, including Trader Joe’s, Target and Total Wine) and it offers easy highway access. Take a Xanax before trying to park in the Brentwood Promenade, though. The tight spots and impatient drivers make for a daily shitshow.

Our Very Incomplete Guide to Mid-County [PHOTOS]
Bellefontaine Neighbors South of I-270 and just west of the Mississippi, Bellefontaine Neighbors is nearly 200 years old and comprised of Spanish, French and American land grants dating to the 1800s. The General Daniel Bissell House was part of a farm that used slave labor and is now on the National Register of Historic Places. Recently, the city has made headlines with its ongoing rancor between the mayor and the board of aldermen. Perhaps the most important thing to remember about this city is the uniquely Missouri pronunciation of its first word: “Bell Fountain.”

Our Very Incomplete Guide to North County [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

St. Louis Activists Gather to Protest Potential Overturning of Roe v. Wade [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Activists Gather to Protest Potential Overturning of Roe v. Wade [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Area Reacts to Earthquake [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Area Reacts to Earthquake [PHOTOS]
Brentwood Brentwood gets hate because it’s full of big box stores and bad traffic situations, but it’s actually great. The architecture and the classic little old houses in Brentwood are pretty cool, the shopping is premium (many chains are represented, including Trader Joe’s, Target and Total Wine) and it offers easy highway access. Take a Xanax before trying to park in the Brentwood Promenade, though. The tight spots and impatient drivers make for a daily shitshow.

Our Very Incomplete Guide to Mid-County [PHOTOS]
Bellefontaine Neighbors South of I-270 and just west of the Mississippi, Bellefontaine Neighbors is nearly 200 years old and comprised of Spanish, French and American land grants dating to the 1800s. The General Daniel Bissell House was part of a farm that used slave labor and is now on the National Register of Historic Places. Recently, the city has made headlines with its ongoing rancor between the mayor and the board of aldermen. Perhaps the most important thing to remember about this city is the uniquely Missouri pronunciation of its first word: “Bell Fountain.”

Our Very Incomplete Guide to North County [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

St. Louis Activists Gather to Protest Potential Overturning of Roe v. Wade [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Activists Gather to Protest Potential Overturning of Roe v. Wade [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Area Reacts to Earthquake [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Area Reacts to Earthquake [PHOTOS]
Brentwood Brentwood gets hate because it’s full of big box stores and bad traffic situations, but it’s actually great. The architecture and the classic little old houses in Brentwood are pretty cool, the shopping is premium (many chains are represented, including Trader Joe’s, Target and Total Wine) and it offers easy highway access. Take a Xanax before trying to park in the Brentwood Promenade, though. The tight spots and impatient drivers make for a daily shitshow.

Our Very Incomplete Guide to Mid-County [PHOTOS]
Bellefontaine Neighbors South of I-270 and just west of the Mississippi, Bellefontaine Neighbors is nearly 200 years old and comprised of Spanish, French and American land grants dating to the 1800s. The General Daniel Bissell House was part of a farm that used slave labor and is now on the National Register of Historic Places. Recently, the city has made headlines with its ongoing rancor between the mayor and the board of aldermen. Perhaps the most important thing to remember about this city is the uniquely Missouri pronunciation of its first word: “Bell Fountain.”

Our Very Incomplete Guide to North County [PHOTOS]

Trending

Comic Industry Superstar Jim Lee Got His Start in St. Louis

By Jon Scorfina

Jim Lee, publisher of DC Comics.

UPDATED: Protester Appears to Be Hit By Car at Pro-Choice Rally in St. Louis

By Jenna Jones

We've hidden the license plate on this vehicle. No other alterations have been made to this photo.

NAACP Hopes Crestwood Lawsuit Sparks Conversation About County Food Deserts

By Monica Obradovic

The NAACP does not see the sense in putting a Dierbergs directly across the street from a Schnucks.

Here's What It Means for Missouri If Roe v. Wade is Overturned

By Jenna Jones and Ryan Krull

The Supreme Court of the United States has voted to overturn Roe V. Wade, according to a draft opinion obtained by Politico.

Also in News

Missouri May Vote on Ranked-Choice Voting this Year

By Jessica Rogen

Organizations such as Better Elections and St. Louis Ranked Choice Voting hope to bring ranked-choice voting to Missouri.

$7 Million and Counting: COVID Relief Fraud Allegations Mount in Eastern Missouri

By Ryan Krull

Thomas F. Eagleton U.S. District Court

Here's What It Means for Missouri If Roe v. Wade is Overturned

By Jenna Jones and Ryan Krull

The Supreme Court of the United States has voted to overturn Roe V. Wade, according to a draft opinion obtained by Politico.

Union Police Shoot and Kill Dog

By Monica Obradovic

Home security footage shows children running after officers shot a dog nearby.
More

Digital Issue

May 4, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us