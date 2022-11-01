Theft Victim's Son Tracked, Shot at 4 St. Louis Car Thieves

click to enlarge Google Maps Richmond Heights residential street near where suspects were apprehended.

Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Reddit, and Google News.

Yesterday morning, the son of a woman who had her BMW stolen from Sunset Hills tracked the four individuals who stole it to Richmond Heights and opened fire on them.Around 8:30 a.m., the son drove his car into the stolen BMW then opened fire on the people inside near Big Bend Boulevard and I-64.One of the individuals riding in the stolen vehicle was struck by gunfire and wounded in the leg. All four then fled on foot.The injured individual, a juvenile, was taken into custody at the 1400 block of Silverton Place, a residential street near where the shooting occurred. Police describe his injuries as not life-threatening.The other two suspects were taken into custody a short distance away.Police in Richmond Heights say that as the fleeing suspects ran, they ditched guns in the residential neighborhood near where they were taken into custody.The police later recovered the weapons. Neighbors then reported that a man believed to be the fourth, still-at-large suspect returned searching for the weapons.That suspect is described as "a heavy set Black male about 20 years of age wearing dark clothing."The man who opened fire on the suspected car thieves has been taken into custody by Richmond Heights Police.