Theft Victim's Son Tracked, Shot at 4 St. Louis Car Thieves

One car theft suspect is still at large, everyone else was taken into custody

By on Tue, Nov 1, 2022 at 9:14 am

click to enlarge Richmond Heights residential street near where suspects were apprehended.
Google Maps
Richmond Heights residential street near where suspects were apprehended.

Yesterday morning, the son of a woman who had her BMW stolen from Sunset Hills tracked the four individuals who stole it to Richmond Heights and opened fire on them.

Around 8:30 a.m., the son drove his car into the stolen BMW then opened fire on the people inside near Big Bend Boulevard and I-64.

One of the individuals riding in the stolen vehicle was struck by gunfire and wounded in the leg. All four then fled on foot.

The injured individual, a juvenile, was taken into custody at the 1400 block of Silverton Place, a residential street near where the shooting occurred. Police describe his injuries as not life-threatening.

The other two suspects were taken into custody a short distance away.

Police in Richmond Heights say that as the fleeing suspects ran, they ditched guns in the residential neighborhood near where they were taken into custody.

The police later recovered the weapons. Neighbors then reported that a man believed to be the fourth, still-at-large suspect returned searching for the weapons.

That suspect is described as "a heavy set Black male about 20 years of age wearing dark clothing."

The man who opened fire on the suspected car thieves has been taken into custody by Richmond Heights Police.

We welcome tips and feedback.
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

News Slideshows

Hundreds Mourn School Shooting in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Vigil After St. Louis School Shooting Draws Hundreds to Tower Grove Park [PHOTOS]

Albert Pujols Hits 700 Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

