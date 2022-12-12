Thieves Leave Fenton's Friar Tuck with Warm Beer

click to enlarge GOOGLE MAPS Thieves stole all the copper from cooling condensers at Friar Tuck in Fenton, the assistant manager says.

Fenton residents may have to drink room temperature beer thanks to some copper thieves who struck the Friar Tuck Beverage store in the Gravois Bluffs Plaza in Fenton.Friar Tuck Assistant Manager Jason Zebrowski tells thethat the thieves stole all the copper from the cooling condensers that store uses to run its refrigerators.The thieves didn't break into the actual building as the condensers are behind the store, Zebrowski says.The theft of the copper was discovered by a district manager.“We’re right on our way to getting replacements," Zebrowski says, adding that the new units will be installed on the roof this time.In the meantime, Friar Tuck will still be selling unrefrigerated beer as well as wine and spirits.