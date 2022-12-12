Thieves Leave Fenton's Friar Tuck with Warm Beer

Copper thieves hit the liquor store, destroying its refrigeration units

By on Mon, Dec 12, 2022 at 5:02 pm

click to enlarge Friar Tuck Beverage in Fenton
GOOGLE MAPS
Thieves stole all the copper from cooling condensers at Friar Tuck in Fenton, the assistant manager says.

Fenton residents may have to drink room temperature beer thanks to some copper thieves who struck the Friar Tuck Beverage store in the Gravois Bluffs Plaza in Fenton.

Friar Tuck Assistant Manager Jason Zebrowski tells the RFT that the thieves stole all the copper from the cooling condensers that store uses to run its refrigerators.

The thieves didn't break into the actual building as the condensers are behind the store, Zebrowski says.

The theft of the copper was discovered by a district manager.

“We’re right on our way to getting replacements," Zebrowski says, adding that the new units will be installed on the roof this time.

In the meantime, Friar Tuck will still be selling unrefrigerated beer as well as wine and spirits.

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times.
