Thieves Steal St. Louis Woman's Jeep With Service Dog in the Back

Mary Ann Shelton says she and Annie have been together every day for 7 years — until this weekend

By on Mon, Dec 19, 2022 at 8:24 am

click to enlarge Service dog Annie, stolen along with her owner's Jeep this weekend.
Screen Grab from Fox 2 News
Service dog Annie, stolen along with her owner's Jeep this weekend.

For seven years, St. Louis resident Mary Ann Shelton has been with her service dog, Annie. Until this weekend.

Fox 2 News first reported that around 8 a.m. Saturday, Shelton, who lives in the Vandeventer neighborhood, was warming up her Jeep Grand Cherokee with Annie inside when thieves made off with the car — and the lab mix.

Shelton told reporter Jordan Williams that she made eye contact with the thief and said, "Please stop. Don't take him."

But the thief drove off with the Jeep and Annie, who Shelton describes as her "lifeline." Shelton has had Annie since she was a puppy and uses a certified service animal due to limited mobility.

Shelton says Annie was wearing a red sweater when the thieves took her. Thieves also made off with Shelton's son's work tools. But of all the things stolen that morning, it's Annie that's causing Shelton heartache.

“It goes beyond a pet," Shelton told FOX 2. "I’ve had pets, but Annie is different, Annie is totally different."

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department say they are working to recovery Annie and the stolen property.

The incident comes at the end of a year marked by exceptionally high rates of car thefts, including at least one two week period in which 462 were reported stolen or attempted stolen in the City.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

