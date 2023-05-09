This St. Louis Woman Made $14K Washing Strangers' Laundry

click to enlarge COURTESY PHOTO Leah Sage with freshly cleaned and folded laundry.

Leah Sage came across an interesting new app on Facebook three years ago. The app, SudShare, boasted that "sudsters" could make up to $20 per hour by washing strangers' laundry. Sage gave it a chance. She's since turned the app into a lucrative, yet sometimes messy, side gig.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

How did you become a "sudster"?

I downloaded SudShare to my phone about three years ago, but I didn't do anything with it for a few months. I didn't know if it was legit. It wasn't until March of 2021 that an order popped up. It said "five bags, estimated at $100," and I was like OK, I'm gonna give this a try. That first order ended up being like seven contractor bags full of clothes. They were so heavy I could barely lift them; it was almost 300 pounds of laundry. Sudshare charges $1 a pound. I ended up making about $240 off of that one order, and then I was hooked.

Do you wash all this at home or go to a laundromat?

I typically take it to a laundromat just so I can get it done quicker. Then I bring it home and fold it.

How much time do you think you spend on this?

Well, now I have a day job, so I've been doing it a little bit less. But whenever I was doing it more, I would say I was probably spending like 25 hours a week on it.

How much have you made so far?

Since I started, I've made $14,000. But there are people who make way more than me who have more time.

What's the worst thing you've ever come across in someone's laundry?

One time there was dog poop in an order. I just rewashed it and had to wash out my machine and stuff. Now I know not to take that person's order again. I can't deal with that again! I've also had moldy laundry, like someone got their clothes wet, and it sat too long. Technically people aren't supposed to give us anything unsanitary, but it's kind of up to the sudster whether they'll wash it or not. But sometimes sudsters just do it. So anytime I've had something [nasty], I usually just finish the order.

I worked at Plato's Closet for seven years and had to go through people's clothes there, so I was kind of already used to going through stuff and finding not-so-clean things. But for the most part, it's been totally fine.