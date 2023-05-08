This Sweet Dog Has Been at a St. Louis Shelter for 583 Days

Keep Cinco De Mayo Going with $5 Primo Taco Specials This Week

His name is Zayne, and he’s a love bug

By on Mon, May 8, 2023 at 1:04 pm

click to enlarge Zayne loves to smile. - Elisha Edge
Elisha Edge
Zayne loves to smile.


The volunteers at St. Animal Pet Adoptions can’t believe that one of their favorite dogs, Zayne, still hasn’t found a forever home.

The large brown American Pit Bull has been in their care in St. Ann since he was just seven months old. He’s now on day 583 at the shelter as he waits for his miracle.
click to enlarge Zayne with his friend, volunteer Chris Saupe - Chris Saupe
Chris Saupe
Zayne with his friend, volunteer Chris Saupe

This sweet boy is a favorite of volunteer Chris Saupe, who has started hyping Zayne on social media to try to find him his home. Saupe says Zayne is the “BEST boy” and that the smiling pup he enjoys simple pleasures like treats and rolls in the grass.

Zayne is described as “athletic” but not at all aggressive. He’s down to go for a run with you and would love a hike through the woods, but he’d also enjoy flopping over and taking a nap on the couch. He’s smart, food-motivated and is eager to learn all that you have to teach him. Zayne absolutely loves water, riding in cars and snuggling. And he’d love to show off for you when he gets the zoomies, too.

click to enlarge This pup loves water - Elisha Edge
Elisha Edge
This pup loves water
Canine adoption coordinator Erinne Lowery says that Zaybe has a bit to learn after living most of his life in the shelter. He needs a patient parent who will help him overcome fears of things he hasn’t yet encountered enough in life and therefore doesn’t know that they aren’t going to hurt him. This boy isn’t frightened of everything, just a few things as they’ve come up, like a big scary rumbling truck. (Or paper suddenly shooting out of a printer, bless his heart.)

But after a bit of time to decompress from months in the shelter and adjust to his new life, Lowrey says he’ll be all set to be the “perfect wingman” for the right owner.

If you’d like to spoil this deserving chocolate prince for the rest of his days, hit up St. Animal Pet Adoptions (3626 St. Gregory Lane, 314-395-8001) at sapamo.webs.com or find details about other adoptable animals on their Facebook page.
click to enlarge Zayne with volunteer Elisha Edge - Elisha Edge
Elisha Edge
Zayne with volunteer Elisha Edge
click to enlarge Zayne enjoying the sunshine - Elisha Edge
Elisha Edge
Zayne enjoying the sunshine
click to enlarge Zayne's sad view from his kennel - Elisha Edge
Elisha Edge
Zayne's sad view from his kennel
click to enlarge Zayne in his kennel, still smiling - Elisha Edge
Elisha Edge
Zayne in his kennel, still smiling

