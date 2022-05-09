Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

This Week in St. Louis News

This week saw abortion rights at the forefront of RFT's news headlines

By on Mon, May 9, 2022 at 12:47 pm

click to enlarge Activists gather in St. Louis to protest a leaked draft opinion of the Supreme Court of the United States that would overturn Roe v. Wade. - REUBEN HEMMER
Reuben Hemmer
Activists gather in St. Louis to protest a leaked draft opinion of the Supreme Court of the United States that would overturn Roe v. Wade.

Front and center news this past week was a leaked draft opinion from the Supreme Court of the United States that could overturn Roe v. Wade. Chief Justice John Roberts confirmed the authenticity of the draft but noted that the opinion isn’t the final ruling of the court. Nevertheless, the opinion throws out more questions than answers: What does a post-Roe Missouri look like? How does this impact other aspects of birth control? The RFT staff has been working to find out.

While RFT staff has been reporting on the scope of issues Missouri, and the rest of the country, now face, protesters have taken to the streets to let their voices be heard on the matter. U.S. Representative Cori Bush (D-Mo) also has let her opinion on the situation be known — she says the first step to saving Roe is abolishing the filibuster. 
Slideshow

St. Louis Activists Gather to Protest Potential Overturning of Roe v. Wade [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Activists Gather to Protest Potential Overturning of Roe v. Wade [PHOTOS]
121 slides
St. Louis Activists Gather to Protest Potential Overturning of Roe v. Wade [PHOTOS] St. Louis Activists Gather to Protest Potential Overturning of Roe v. Wade [PHOTOS] St. Louis Activists Gather to Protest Potential Overturning of Roe v. Wade [PHOTOS] St. Louis Activists Gather to Protest Potential Overturning of Roe v. Wade [PHOTOS] St. Louis Activists Gather to Protest Potential Overturning of Roe v. Wade [PHOTOS] St. Louis Activists Gather to Protest Potential Overturning of Roe v. Wade [PHOTOS]
Click to View 121 slides

In other news, Missouri may vote on ranked-choice voting; COVID-19 relief fraud allegations mount; a city councilman receives a felony charge; there's drama in the courtroom as a man faces sentencing; a comic industry legend got his start in St. Louis; and the St. Louis mayor signs a bill to give north St. Louis city $37 million in ARPA funding. Just in is the news of a visible Blood Moon lunar eclipse coming this Sunday, May 15.

Here are the top RFT news headlines this week:
1.
Related
After Politico leaked a draft majority opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court that full-throatedly overturned the constitutional right to an abortion, St. Louisans gathered in protest.

IUDs, Plan B Likely Illegal in Missouri Post-Roe: IVF and miscarriages could be complicated as well


2.
Related
The Supreme Court of the United States has voted to overturn Roe V. Wade, according to a draft opinion obtained by Politico.

Here's What It Means for Missouri If Roe v. Wade is Overturned: Abortion access may be on the line, a draft opinion from the Supreme Court reveals.


3.
Related
Congresswoman Cori Bush speaks at a pro-choice rally on May 3.

The Way to Save Roe? Abolish the Filibuster, Says Cori Bush


4.
Related
We've hidden the license plate on this vehicle. No other alterations have been made to this photo.

UPDATED: Protester Appears to Be Hit By Car at Pro-Choice Rally in St. Louis


5.
Related
Dr. Erin King is the executive director of Hope Clinic for Women in Granite City, Illinois.

CBS and Harper’s Bazaar Praise St. Louis Area Abortion Access Center: In a post Roe v. Wade America, the Regional Logistics Center might be a way forward


6.
Related
Drama in Sentencing of St. Louis-Based Romance Scam Conspirator

Drama in Sentencing of St. Louis-Based Romance Scam Conspirator: Outbursts in court and photos of him flaunting cash lead to longer prison term


7.
Related
Organizations such as Better Elections and St. Louis Ranked Choice Voting hope to bring ranked-choice voting to Missouri.

Missouri May Vote on Ranked-Choice Voting this Year


8.
Related
The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's office has charged a former Bridgeton City Councilman.

Bridgeton City Councilman Charged With Felony for Not Living in Bridgeton


9.
Related
Jim Lee, publisher of DC Comics.

Comic Industry Superstar Jim Lee Got His Start in St. Louis


10.
Related
St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones signs Board Bill 82.

St. Louis Mayor Signs Bill to Funnel $37 Million in ARPA Funding to North St. Louis



About The Author

Jenna Jones

Jenna Jones

Jenna Jones is one of the digital content editors at the Riverfront Times. She would love to talk to you about Harry Styles.
More
Scroll to read more Missouri News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Laclede's Landing Showcases Beautiful St. Louis History [PHOTOS]

Laclede's Landing Showcases St. Louis History [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Activists Gather to Protest Potential Overturning of Roe v. Wade [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Activists Gather to Protest Potential Overturning of Roe v. Wade [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Area Reacts to Earthquake [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Area Reacts to Earthquake [PHOTOS]
Brentwood Brentwood gets hate because it’s full of big box stores and bad traffic situations, but it’s actually great. The architecture and the classic little old houses in Brentwood are pretty cool, the shopping is premium (many chains are represented, including Trader Joe’s, Target and Total Wine) and it offers easy highway access. Take a Xanax before trying to park in the Brentwood Promenade, though. The tight spots and impatient drivers make for a daily shitshow.

Our Very Incomplete Guide to Mid-County [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

Laclede's Landing Showcases Beautiful St. Louis History [PHOTOS]

Laclede's Landing Showcases St. Louis History [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Activists Gather to Protest Potential Overturning of Roe v. Wade [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Activists Gather to Protest Potential Overturning of Roe v. Wade [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Area Reacts to Earthquake [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Area Reacts to Earthquake [PHOTOS]
Brentwood Brentwood gets hate because it’s full of big box stores and bad traffic situations, but it’s actually great. The architecture and the classic little old houses in Brentwood are pretty cool, the shopping is premium (many chains are represented, including Trader Joe’s, Target and Total Wine) and it offers easy highway access. Take a Xanax before trying to park in the Brentwood Promenade, though. The tight spots and impatient drivers make for a daily shitshow.

Our Very Incomplete Guide to Mid-County [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

Laclede's Landing Showcases Beautiful St. Louis History [PHOTOS]

Laclede's Landing Showcases St. Louis History [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Activists Gather to Protest Potential Overturning of Roe v. Wade [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Activists Gather to Protest Potential Overturning of Roe v. Wade [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Area Reacts to Earthquake [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Area Reacts to Earthquake [PHOTOS]
Brentwood Brentwood gets hate because it’s full of big box stores and bad traffic situations, but it’s actually great. The architecture and the classic little old houses in Brentwood are pretty cool, the shopping is premium (many chains are represented, including Trader Joe’s, Target and Total Wine) and it offers easy highway access. Take a Xanax before trying to park in the Brentwood Promenade, though. The tight spots and impatient drivers make for a daily shitshow.

Our Very Incomplete Guide to Mid-County [PHOTOS]

Trending

IUDs, Plan B Likely Illegal in Missouri Post-Roe

By Ryan Krull

After Politico leaked a draft majority opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court that full-throatedly overturned the constitutional right to an abortion, St. Louisans gathered in protest.

Hartmann: With Friends Like Ann Wagner, Jews Don't Need Enemies

By Ray Hartmann

Rep. Ann Wagner.

Comic Industry Superstar Jim Lee Got His Start in St. Louis

By Jon Scorfina

Jim Lee, publisher of DC Comics.

St. Louis Mayor Signs Bill to Funnel $37 Million in ARPA Funding to North St. Louis

By Monica Obradovic

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones signs Board Bill 82.

Also in News

Missouri Abortion Ban Would Hit Marginalized Communities the Hardest

By Monica Obradovic

Previously, there were nearly 30 abortion clinics in Missouri. Now, there is only one.

Total Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse Visible In St. Louis Sunday

By Rosalind Early

Lunar Eclipse 27 VII 2018

The Bosnian Islamic Center Plans a New Youth Center

By Devin Thomas O'Shea

The Bosnian Islamic Center has already poured the foundation for a new youth center.

Hartmann: With Friends Like Ann Wagner, Jews Don't Need Enemies

By Ray Hartmann

Rep. Ann Wagner.
More

Digital Issue

May 4, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us