This Week in St. Louis News

click to enlarge Reuben Hemmer Activists gather in St. Louis to protest a leaked draft opinion of the Supreme Court of the United States that would overturn Roe v. Wade.

Front and center news this past week was a leaked draft opinion from the Supreme Court of the United States that could overturn. Chief Justice John Roberts confirmed the authenticity of the draft but noted that the opinion isn’t the final ruling of the court. Nevertheless, the opinion throws out more questions than answers: What does a post-Missouri look like? How does this impact other aspects of birth control? Thestaff has been working to find out.Whilestaff has been reporting on the scope of issues Missouri, and the rest of the country, now face, protesters have taken to the streets to let their voices be heard on the matter. U.S. Representative Cori Bush (D-Mo) also has let her opinion on the situation be known — she says the first step to saving Roe is abolishing the filibuster.In other news, Missouri may vote on ranked-choice voting; COVID-19 relief fraud allegations mount; a city councilman receives a felony charge; there's drama in the courtroom as a man faces sentencing; a comic industry legend got his start in St. Louis; and the St. Louis mayor signs a bill to give north St. Louis city $37 million in ARPA funding. Just in is the news of a visible Blood Moon lunar eclipse coming this Sunday, May 15.Here are the topnews headlines this week:1.2.3.4.5.6.7.8.9.10.