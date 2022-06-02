Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Three St. Louis Board of Aldermen Members Face Federal Charges

President Lewis Reed, Alderman Jeffrey Boyd and Alderman John Collins-Muhammad were named in the indictment.

By and on Thu, Jun 2, 2022 at 12:38 pm

click to enlarge Thomas F. Eagleton U.S. District Court. - SCREENGRAB VIA GOOGLE MAPS
screengrab via Google Maps
Thomas F. Eagleton U.S. District Court.

This story has been updated.

Three high-ranking St. Louis city officials have been indicted for federal corruption charges relating to tax abatements.

Former 21st Ward Representative John Collins-Muhammad, Board of Alderman President Lewis Reed and Ward 22 Alderman Jeffrey Boyd all face charges stemming from corruption and bribery schemes.
click to enlarge St. Louis Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed. - DANNY WICENTOWSKI
DANNY WICENTOWSKI
St. Louis Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed.
An indictment obtained by the RFT alleges Collins-Muhammad accepted money for his assistance in obtaining tax abatements for an unnamed business owner in his ward.

The allegations date back at least to January 2020, when a developer referred to in the indictment as “John Doe” requested Muhammad's help in getting a property tax abatement for a planned gas station and convenience store development in Muhammad's ward.

According to the indictment obtained by the RFT, on January 28, 2021, Doe allegedly met with Lewis Reed, who was running for mayor at the time. Doe allegedly gave Reed $2,000 in exchange for Reed helping Doe obtain Minority Business Enterprise certification for his trucking and hauling company. The indictment also alleges Reed "agreed to help John Doe get contracts for trucking and hauling on future city construction projects" at the meeting.

On July 25, 2020, the indictment alleged that Muhammad and Doe met with Boyd at Boyd's banquet facility. At the meeting, Doe gave Boyd $2,500 in cash.

Boyd sent a letter to the Land Reutilization Authority saying he supported Doe paying $9,000 for a piece of land that Boyd had previously stated was appraised at $459,000.
John Collins-Muhammad
John Collins-Muhammad

Later on, Doe texted Boyd a thank you message for the help.

Boyd texted Doe back, "My pleasure. I'm very PRO BUSINESS."

In December 2020, the Land Reutilization Authority director and LRA staff recommended selling a property to Doe for $14,000. The LRA Commission accepted the recommendation and approved selling the property to Doe for $14,000 at its next meeting.

In a conversation with Doe, the indictment states Collins-Muhammad said, “Good. They wanted 70 at first. Very good. That means Jeffrey came through.”

At another point, the indictment alleges that Doe repaired a 2006 Chevrolet Impala for Boyd for free. Boyd requested that he receive a receipt for the repairs and it be stamped "paid" despite the repairs being done for no charge. When Doe complied, Boyd allegedly responded "Wundebar."

The indictment cites the specific ordinance that applies to aldermen, stating that, "No officer or employee shall, for private gain, grant any special consideration, treatment or advantage to any person. Nor shall any officer solicit or accept any payment or gift of money or any other thing of value for any service performed in his official capacity nor for the doing of any act which he is required by law to do."

Collins-Muhammad resigned as Ward 21 alderman in May. In an online statement, he wrote “the weeks ahead will be tough.”
Related
This is the third member of the Board of Aldermen to resign this year.

John Collins-Muhammad Resigns From St. Louis Board of Aldermen


“I apologize to my family and to my constituents for my shortcomings and my mistakes,” he wrote.

click to enlarge Jeffrey Boyd. - THEO WELLING
THEO WELLING
Jeffrey Boyd.


Mayor Tishaura Jones's office released a statement about the unfolding story. "Mayor Jones is deeply troubled by the allegations outlined by the U.S. Attorney against Alderman Jeffrey Boyd, Alderman John Collins-Muhammad, and President Lewis Reed. Our office will monitor this case as it progresses through the legal system."

Comptroller Darlene Green's office also issued a statement: "Comptroller Darlene Green is saddened and disappointed by the actions asserted in today's indictment of President Lewis Reed, Alderman Jeffrey Boyd and former Alderman John Collins-Muhammad. Comptroller Green believes St. Louis city residents deserve elected officials who look out for the people's interests."

About The Authors

Riverfront Times

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times.
More
Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times.
More
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Taste of Maplewood

Taste of Maplewood Drew a Lively Crowd [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Storm Watchers Go Wild on Twitter [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Storm Watchers Go Wild on Twitter [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Joins National 'Bans Off Our Bodies' Abortion Access Protests [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Joins National 'Bans Off Our Bodies' Abortion Access Protests [PHOTOS]
Laclede's Landing Showcases Beautiful St. Louis History [PHOTOS]

Laclede's Landing Showcases St. Louis History [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

Taste of Maplewood

Taste of Maplewood Drew a Lively Crowd [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Storm Watchers Go Wild on Twitter [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Storm Watchers Go Wild on Twitter [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Joins National 'Bans Off Our Bodies' Abortion Access Protests [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Joins National 'Bans Off Our Bodies' Abortion Access Protests [PHOTOS]
Laclede's Landing Showcases Beautiful St. Louis History [PHOTOS]

Laclede's Landing Showcases St. Louis History [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

Taste of Maplewood

Taste of Maplewood Drew a Lively Crowd [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Storm Watchers Go Wild on Twitter [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Storm Watchers Go Wild on Twitter [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Joins National 'Bans Off Our Bodies' Abortion Access Protests [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Joins National 'Bans Off Our Bodies' Abortion Access Protests [PHOTOS]
Laclede's Landing Showcases Beautiful St. Louis History [PHOTOS]

Laclede's Landing Showcases St. Louis History [PHOTOS]

Trending

Nelly’s Former Mansion Owned by Alleged Cult

By Ryan Krull

Nelly’s Former Mansion Owned by Alleged Cult

Individual Open Carrying AR-15 Gets Robbed at Gunpoint in St. Louis

By Rosalind Early

There was a shoot out on Friday, May 27, at Wellston Food Market.

Charges Against Three St. Louis City Officials the Result of Years-Long Federal Investigation

By Monica Obradovic

Ward 22 Alderman Jeffrey Boyd remains silent as reporters barrage him with questions.

Missouri Homelessness Bill Would Make Sleeping on State Land a Crime

By Monica Obradovic

House Bill 1606 would make camping on state-owned land a Class C misdemeanor.

Also in News

Missouri Homelessness Bill Would Make Sleeping on State Land a Crime

By Monica Obradovic

House Bill 1606 would make camping on state-owned land a Class C misdemeanor.

Missing Ballwin Woman's Body Found in Meramec River

By Jenna Jones

Missing Ballwin Woman's Body Found in Meramec River

Hartmann: When It Comes to Murdered Kids, Vicky Hartzler Sticks to Her Guns

By Ray Hartmann

Vicky Hartzler is running for U.S. Senate and says we shouldn't let a mass shootings at elementary schools influence our gun laws.

1,780 Foster Kids Went Missing in Missouri in Two-and-a-Half Years

By Tessa Weinberg

In Missouri, there were 1,780 instances of foster kids going missing over the course of a two-and-a-half-year period, a federal watchdog found.
More

Digital Issue

June 1, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us