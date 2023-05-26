Tina Turner Tribute Billboard Pops Up in St. Louis County

It's a beautiful tribute to our local hero

By on Fri, May 26, 2023 at 9:21 am

It's fantastic.
JAIME LEES
It's fantastic.

Hearts were broken across the world this week when it was announced that Tina Turner, the queen of rock and roll, had moved on to take her throne in the heavens.

Here in St. Louis, we were extra crushed because she got her start in St. Louis. The Sumner High graduate put in years performing at local venues like the famous Club Imperial and then became a superstar, leaving a generation of fans who were able to tell their grandkids about the time that young Anna Mae Bullock rocked them.

Turner has a star on our St. Louis Walk of Fame and we’ve always considered her a hometown hero here, so when she passed it felt like losing Chuck Berry all over again. We shared photos of her from back in the day and we dug up old tributes to her. (Like this tribute from 2021, which we believe is the first Tina Turner article ever to focus on her stratospheric talent while leaving her abuser out of the story entirely.)

So it came as no surprise to us last night when we spotted a Tina Turner tribute billboard on South Lindbergh Boulevard. Located just southwest of the Tesson Ferry Road intersection, the billboard depicts Turner at the height of her power in a full lion’s wig.

The Tina billboard is located on South Lindbergh Boulevard at the Tesson Ferry Road intersection
JAIME LEES
The Tina billboard is located on South Lindbergh Boulevard at the Tesson Ferry Road intersection
The text reads:
“TINA
BETTER THAN ALL THE REST
1939-2023”

The scrolling digital billboard shows no indication of who paid for it to run. But someone from Outfront Media reached out to us and said that the company has placed the tribute on 20 digital billboards across St. Louis city and county, blasting out love for Tina to anyone who might be passing by the signs.

St. Louis will never forget the queen.

This story has been updated with information from Outfront media.

