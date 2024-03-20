Toddler Shoots Himself with St. Louis Sheriff’s Deputy’s Gun

A 2-year-old boy injured himself last weekend with a gun that a St. Louis City Sheriff's deputy left unattended.

The 2-year-old was reportedly wounded in the side but his injuries are not fatal.

Ferguson Police Spokeswoman Pat Washington confirmed to the RFT that a 2-year-old accidentally shot himself with an adult's firearm on Saturday night at a home in Ferguson. Washington says that police have investigated and their findings have been turned over to St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell's office.

"We'll see what happens," Washington says. "Gun safety should always be top of mind for everyone."

Washington did not indicate the identity of the gun owner now potentially facing charges, but multiple sources familiar with the matter say the gun owner is a deputy for the City of St. Louis and the 2-year-old is his nephew. The gun in question is the deputy's service weapon.

Reached for comment, Sheriff Vernon Betts shared the following statement: "First, our prayers are with the family of this young man who was tragically injured. We are praying for his complete recovery. This tragic accident is exactly why I mandate weapons safety training and safe storage including gun locks. The deputy is currently on duty, pending an ongoing investigation."

We are not naming the deputy because he has not yet been charged with a crime.

Deputies with the Sheriff's Office are issued gun locks along with their weapons as a matter of routine.

Last August, a Kinloch man was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and armed criminal action after his grandson fatally shot himself with a gun prosecutors say had been "improperly secured."

Betts’ opponent in his re-election campaign, former deputy Alfred Montgomery, issued a statement calling the shooting a tragedy and saying he was praying for all involved.

“This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of continuous training and education, especially when it comes to firearm safety. As sheriff deputies, we are held to a higher standard and it is our duty to prioritize the safety of those around us,” Montgomery’s statement said in part.